Covenant University published the names of approved and cleared graduates from its Petroleum Engineering department

The list covers 48 graduands arranged by programme, with each name paired with a matriculation number

Graduates from multiple entry years, appear on the Covenant University clearance list

Covenant University has released the official list of approved and cleared graduates from its Petroleum Engineering department, naming 48 students who have been cleared to graduate from the programme.

The list is organised by programme and pairs each graduand's full name with their matriculation number, covering students multiple eontry sets.

Covenant University releases the approved Petroleum Engineering graduates list, featuring 48 cleared students entry sets. Photo credit: CovenantUni

Source: Getty Images

Full list of cleared Petroleum Engineering graduates

Below are all 48 graduands cleared from the Petroleum Engineering department:

1. ADAMS, David Eneojo — 20CN027772

2. ADEBAYO, Oluwademilade Adebowale — 21CN029549

3. ADEBISI, Ayomide Daniel — 21CN029550

4. AGBONAYE, Esther Eseosa — 21CN029555

5. AGHEDO, Peter Osarieme — 21CN029556

6. AGOHA, Ronald Chiwuikem — 20CN027779

7. AJISEGIRI, Eyitayo Micheal — 21CN029558

8. AKINTAYO, Oyinade Grace — 21CN029560

9. ANI, Nmesomachukwu Jessica — 21CN029563

10. ANOSIKE, David Daberechukwu — 21CN029564

11. ARMSTRONG ODETA, Wisdom — 20CN027783

12. ARMSTRONG-ODETA, Dunamiel Isioghene — 20CN027784

13. BUORO-EJIMADE, David Eveshojinameh — 21CN029566

14. CALISTUS, Clinton Tobenna — 20CN027791

15. CHIAGOZIEM, Chinma Praise — 21CN029567

16. CHIDAMA, Joshua Ray — 21CN029568

17. EGBAIYELO, Oluwaseun David — 21CN029569

18. EGBUKOLE, Amarachukwu Emmanuel — 19CN026140

19. EMENARI, Chinenye Blessing — 21CN029570

20. ERHABOR, Zizi Osaseniga — 21CN029571

21. ERIFETA, Ogheneruona Oshokpekha — 21CN029572

22. ESUMEH, Aruoriwoghene Prosper — 21CN029573

23. IFEJIOFOR, Chiamaka Chisom — 21CN029577

24. IKPEAMA, Chikezie Patrick — 21CN029578

25. JOHNSON, Janet Iyene-Abasi — 21CN029581

26. JOSEPH, Daniel Patrick — 21CN029582

27. LAW-OJUNTA, Chigozirim Favour — 21CN029583

28. NDASULE, Derek Daniel — 20CN027815

29. NKWA-AMAKWE, Excel Ezechimere — 21CN029587

30. NWAMMA, Victory Chukwuemeke — 21CN029589

31. OBIN, Ubene Egwu — 21CN029592

32. ODION, Joshua Oseatofolo — 21CN029593

33. OGBON, Jabofo Edore — 20CN027821

34. OHUNENESE, Omotara Jesse — 21CN029595

35. OJUGBELE, Ayomide David — 19CN026171

36. OKECHUKWU, Emmanuel Oluchukwu — 21CN029596

37. OKON-OTOYO, Victor Victor — 21CN029597

38. OKOROJI, Kelechukwu Uchechukwu — 21CN029599

39. OLUYORI, Zion Tantoluwa — 21CN029604

40. ONUIGBO, Obinna Dave — 21CN029605

41. OPATOKI, Oluwanifemi Daniel — 20CN027830

42. OSHO, Oluwafumilayo Esther — 20CN027834

43. OYEBODE, Daniel Opemipo — 20CN027838

44. OYENEKAN, Wonderful Olaoluwa — 21CN029611

45. PATRICK, Emmanuel Ifeanyichukwu — 21CN029612

46. SAMSON, Ovie Excel — 20CN027841

47. SOSANWO, Samuel Adeola — 21CN029615

48. UKPONG, Aniekan Emem — 20CN027848

About Covenant University's clearance process

Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, issues departmental clearance lists as part of its graduation process, confirming that the named students have met the academic and administrative requirements needed to be conferred with their degrees.

The Petroleum Engineering department's list runs from serial number 1061 to 1108 within the university's broader graduation register, indicating it forms part of a wider, multi-departmental clearance exercise.

Covenant university retains Africa’s top spot

Legit.ng earlier reported that that Nigeria placed 27 universities in the 2027 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings, up from 18 in the previous edition, lifting the country's global position from 16th to 11th by number of institutions ranked.

Source: Legit.ng