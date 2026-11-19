Covenant University Releases Full List of 48 Names Cleared as Petroleum Engineering Graduates
- Covenant University published the names of approved and cleared graduates from its Petroleum Engineering department
- The list covers 48 graduands arranged by programme, with each name paired with a matriculation number
- Graduates from multiple entry years, appear on the Covenant University clearance list
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Covenant University has released the official list of approved and cleared graduates from its Petroleum Engineering department, naming 48 students who have been cleared to graduate from the programme.
The list is organised by programme and pairs each graduand's full name with their matriculation number, covering students multiple eontry sets.
Full list of cleared Petroleum Engineering graduates
Below are all 48 graduands cleared from the Petroleum Engineering department:
1. ADAMS, David Eneojo — 20CN027772
2. ADEBAYO, Oluwademilade Adebowale — 21CN029549
3. ADEBISI, Ayomide Daniel — 21CN029550
4. AGBONAYE, Esther Eseosa — 21CN029555
5. AGHEDO, Peter Osarieme — 21CN029556
6. AGOHA, Ronald Chiwuikem — 20CN027779
7. AJISEGIRI, Eyitayo Micheal — 21CN029558
8. AKINTAYO, Oyinade Grace — 21CN029560
9. ANI, Nmesomachukwu Jessica — 21CN029563
10. ANOSIKE, David Daberechukwu — 21CN029564
11. ARMSTRONG ODETA, Wisdom — 20CN027783
12. ARMSTRONG-ODETA, Dunamiel Isioghene — 20CN027784
13. BUORO-EJIMADE, David Eveshojinameh — 21CN029566
14. CALISTUS, Clinton Tobenna — 20CN027791
15. CHIAGOZIEM, Chinma Praise — 21CN029567
16. CHIDAMA, Joshua Ray — 21CN029568
17. EGBAIYELO, Oluwaseun David — 21CN029569
18. EGBUKOLE, Amarachukwu Emmanuel — 19CN026140
19. EMENARI, Chinenye Blessing — 21CN029570
20. ERHABOR, Zizi Osaseniga — 21CN029571
21. ERIFETA, Ogheneruona Oshokpekha — 21CN029572
22. ESUMEH, Aruoriwoghene Prosper — 21CN029573
23. IFEJIOFOR, Chiamaka Chisom — 21CN029577
24. IKPEAMA, Chikezie Patrick — 21CN029578
25. JOHNSON, Janet Iyene-Abasi — 21CN029581
26. JOSEPH, Daniel Patrick — 21CN029582
27. LAW-OJUNTA, Chigozirim Favour — 21CN029583
28. NDASULE, Derek Daniel — 20CN027815
29. NKWA-AMAKWE, Excel Ezechimere — 21CN029587
30. NWAMMA, Victory Chukwuemeke — 21CN029589
31. OBIN, Ubene Egwu — 21CN029592
32. ODION, Joshua Oseatofolo — 21CN029593
33. OGBON, Jabofo Edore — 20CN027821
34. OHUNENESE, Omotara Jesse — 21CN029595
35. OJUGBELE, Ayomide David — 19CN026171
36. OKECHUKWU, Emmanuel Oluchukwu — 21CN029596
37. OKON-OTOYO, Victor Victor — 21CN029597
38. OKOROJI, Kelechukwu Uchechukwu — 21CN029599
39. OLUYORI, Zion Tantoluwa — 21CN029604
40. ONUIGBO, Obinna Dave — 21CN029605
41. OPATOKI, Oluwanifemi Daniel — 20CN027830
42. OSHO, Oluwafumilayo Esther — 20CN027834
43. OYEBODE, Daniel Opemipo — 20CN027838
44. OYENEKAN, Wonderful Olaoluwa — 21CN029611
45. PATRICK, Emmanuel Ifeanyichukwu — 21CN029612
46. SAMSON, Ovie Excel — 20CN027841
47. SOSANWO, Samuel Adeola — 21CN029615
48. UKPONG, Aniekan Emem — 20CN027848
About Covenant University's clearance process
Covenant University, located in Ota, Ogun State, issues departmental clearance lists as part of its graduation process, confirming that the named students have met the academic and administrative requirements needed to be conferred with their degrees.
The Petroleum Engineering department's list runs from serial number 1061 to 1108 within the university's broader graduation register, indicating it forms part of a wider, multi-departmental clearance exercise.
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.