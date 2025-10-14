The incredible journey James Van Der Beek's family has been through

James Van Der Beek’s family comprise his wife, Kimberly, and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. Together, they have built a life filled with love and resilience. Their journey is marked by joy, heartbreak, and the courage to keep moving forward.

James Van Der Beek's family

James Van Der Beek’s family story is one of resilience and transformation. Despite the challenges of Hollywood life, the actor and his wife have built a strong foundation for their children. Their openness about struggles has inspired families worldwide.

Who is James Van Der Beek’s wife?

James Van Der Beek’s journey in marriage began with Hollywood actress Heather McComb. The couple tied the knot on 5 July 2003, but after seven years together, they separated and finalised their divorce in 2010. The split was difficult, but also a turning point in his personal life.

Later that same year, James found love again with Kimberly Brook, a business consultant. Their wedding took place in Israel on 1 August 2010, in a private and spiritual ceremony. This union brought a new sense of purpose and direction to James’s life.

Unlike his first marriage, his relationship with Kimberly quickly grew into a partnership defined by family, resilience, and faith in each other. Today, James and Kimberly have been married for over a decade, and together, they have faced both blessings and hardships.

How many children does James van Beek have?

The American actor and his wife, Kimberly Brook, are parents of six children. Each child holds a special place in their journey as a family, and James often shares heartfelt insights into fatherhood through social media. Here is a closer look at each of James Van Der Beek’s kids.

Olivia Van Der Beek

Born on 25 September 2010, Olivia is the first child of James and Kimberly. Her arrival came just months after her parents’ wedding, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives. James often credits Olivia with teaching him the true meaning of fatherhood and responsibility, as she made him more grounded and focused on family over fame.

The actor could not hide his joy after watching his eldest daughter perform on stage at the recent Dawson’s Creek reunion. He said:

To watch you stand there in that red dress, so confidently taking centre stage amidst all those people I’ve known so long and cherish so deeply. I’m just left in awe.

Joshua Van Der Beek

The couple welcomed their second child, Joshua Van Der Beek, on 13 March 2012, and he is 13 years old as of 2025. He is energetic and adventurous, and James has mentioned that Joshua shares his passion for sports and superhero culture, often spending time playing outdoor games or watching Marvel films.

His birth was not without challenges, as he was breech late in pregnancy, and Kimberly explored natural methods to help him turn before delivery.

Annabel Leah Van Der Beek

Annabel Leah, born on 25 January 2014, is James and Kimberly’s third child. Known affectionately as Annie, the actor described her as sweet, soft, and empathetic on her 11th birthday. Her name has a special story, as both James and Kimberly thought of “Annabel” independently before she was born, which they took as a sign that it was meant to be.

Emilia Van Der Beek

Born on 23 March 2016, Emilia added even more joy to the family. James once described her as wise beyond her years, with a sense of humour that keeps everyone smiling. She survived a health scare in 2021 after she hit her head on a table and was rushed to a hospital.

Gwendolyn Van Der Beek

The couple welcomed their fifth child, Gwendolyn, on 15 June 2018. By the time of her birth, James and Kimberly were already seasoned parents, but each child brought unique blessings and challenges. On her fourth birthday, the actor revealed she was sensational and different via an Instagram post. When she was born, James said in a statement:

Every child awakens a different energy in you, and this one has been bringing up the truth ever since we found out she was on her way

Jeremiah Van Der Beek

The youngest member of the family, Jeremiah, was born on 10 October 2021. His arrival was significant, as it came after Kimberly suffered multiple miscarriages. James described Jeremiah as their "rainbow baby", a symbol of hope and healing after hardship.

What happened to James Van Der Beek?

James Van Der Beek’s life has not been without struggles. One of the most difficult challenges he and Kimberly have faced is the pain of miscarriage. The couple has reportedly suffered five pregnancy losses, including one in 2019 during James’ run on Dancing With the Stars.

Miscarriages are often shrouded in silence, but James and Kimberly used their platform to break that stigma. By opening up, they created a safe space for conversations about grief, healing, and the emotional toll families endure. As reported in a publication by the World Health Organization, Kimberly said about the miscarriages:

I’ve had three miscarriages, all around 10 weeks of gestation. I let them all happen naturally. I had a loving husband, a compassionate birthing team, and I felt spiritually grounded about them. And even in the best of circumstances, they all broke my heart. I was devastated every single time.

Beyond miscarriages, James has also had health-related challenges. In August 2023, the actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer after a routine colonoscopy. Before diagnosis, he noticed a few changes in his bowel habits but dismissed them as minor digestive issues.

After his diagnosis, Van Der Beek began an intensive treatment plan, which included surgery and follow-up therapies. He also incorporated lifestyle changes, including adopting a keto-based diet, and integrated yoga and stretching routines.

Since going public with his diagnosis, Van Der Beek has used his platform to raise awareness about colorectal cancer and the importance of early screening. He has regretted his late diagnosis and encouraged people to undertake early screening, terming it as life-saving. He told USA Today:

To me, the biggest misunderstanding is that you need to have symptoms to get screened. I was very healthy, in amazing cardiovascular shape, and had full-blown stage three cancer, and I didn't know it.

About his realisation of self-love while battling the disease, he said:

I'm still worthy of God's love, but I'm still worthy of self-love, just for existing. My conclusion is that I do believe we're here to experience love, to connect to, and to give and to receive love. But, in order to receive love, I think you have to have it for yourself first.

Where does James Van Der Beek's family live?

For years, James Van Der Beek’s family lived in Los Angeles, balancing the demands of Hollywood with raising young children. However, in 2020, they made a bold decision to leave California behind and start a new chapter in Texas.

Settling on a 36-acre ranch near Austin, the move represented both a physical and emotional shift. The family sought a simpler lifestyle, surrounded by nature and free from the constant pressures of city life.

James has often shared that the move was about more than just a new house; it was about healing and rediscovering balance after years of challenges. The family now enjoys farming, outdoor adventures, and community life in Texas, cherishing the peace that comes with rural living.

FAQs

How many children does James Van Der Beek have? The actor has six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. Who is James Van Der Beek’s wife? He is married to Kimberly Van Der Beek, a business consultant. They tied the knot on 1 August 2010, in Israel, and have been together ever since. What happened to James Van Der Beek’s family? The Van Der Beeks have had five miscarriages. The actor is also battling colon cancer. Where does James Van Der Beek’s family live now? The family currently lives on a ranch near Austin, Texas. They moved from Los Angeles in 2020 to embrace a quieter life connected to nature. Does James Van Der Beek homeschool his kids? The Varsity Blues actor and his wife, Kimberly, homeschool their children, focusing on a creative and nature-based education in Texas, and refer to traditional school as imprisonment. What stage of cancer did James Van Der Beek have? He was diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer in 2023 and has been undergoing treatment. How many miscarriages did James Van Der Beek have? James and Kimberly have experienced five miscarriages.

The incredible journey James Van Der Beek’s family has been through reflects the highs and lows of real life. From marriages and children to miscarriages and healing, their story shows that even amid fame, resilience and love remain the strongest anchors. Currently, the actor resides with his family on a ranch in Austin, Texas, United States.

