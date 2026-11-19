The UK Home Office updated its good character guidance, setting out the conditions under which foreigners can be barred from obtaining British citizenship

The guidance applies to all registration and naturalisation applicants aged 10 and above, with caseworkers required to assess each case on its own merits

Applicants who fall into any of the seven listed categories will not normally be considered of good character and may have their citizenship bid refused

The UK Home Office has published updated guidance outlining seven categories of foreigners who will not normally be considered of good character and could therefore be barred from obtaining British citizenship.

The guidance, version 7.0, was published on April 30, 2026 for Home Office staff and covers how caseworkers should assess whether applicants for registration or naturalisation meet the good character requirement under the British Nationality Act 1981.

UK tightens citizenship rules for some foreign nationals. Photo credit: Matt Cardy/ Getty Images, Byline Times.

Source: UGC

The 7 categories that may not get British citizenship

According to the Good Character Requirement guidance published by UK Visas and Immigration, a person will not normally be considered of good character if there is information suggesting any of the following apply:

1. Criminality — if they have not respected or are not prepared to abide by the law, for example, if they have been convicted of a crime or there are reasonable grounds to suspect they have been involved in one

2. International crimes, terrorism and other non-conducive activity — if they have been involved in or associated with war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide, terrorism, or other actions considered not to be conducive to the public good

3. Financial soundness — if their financial affairs have not been in appropriate order, for example, if they have failed to pay taxes for which they were liable or have accrued significant debt

4. Notoriety — if their activities have been notorious and cast serious doubt on their standing in the local community

5. Deception and dishonesty — if they have been deliberately dishonest or deceptive in their dealings with the UK government, for example by making false claims to obtain benefits

6. Immigration-related matters — if they have breached immigration laws, for example by overstaying, working in breach of conditions, or assisting in the evasion of immigration control

7. Deprivation — if they have previously been deprived of citizenship

How the good character assessment works

The guidance makes clear that the list above is not exhaustive. Even where a person does not fall neatly into one of the seven categories, caseworkers retain the authority to refuse an application if doubts about the applicant's character remain.

Each application must be assessed individually on its own merits, with caseworkers required to weigh negative factors against positive ones, such as contributions a person has made to society.

The guidance stresses that what is appropriate in one case may not apply in another. Notably, having a criminal record does not automatically result in refusal.

A person who received a custodial sentence of at least 12 months, however, will normally be refused. Those with shorter sentences or non-custodial disposals are assessed on the balance of probabilities.

The good character requirement applies to applicants aged 10 and above. For younger applicants, caseworkers are directed to give careful consideration to the child's particular circumstances, including any mitigating factors that may not have been reflected in the sentence originally handed down.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng