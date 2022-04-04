Peace Olayemi’s biography: age, nickname, net worth, career

Who is Peace Olayemi? She is an Instagram model, social media influencer, entertainer, former actress, and entrepreneur from Nigeria. She gained notoriety for acting in an adult video with Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso, popularly known as kingTblackhoc.

The Instagram model in a white dress. Photo: @melaninspride

Source: Instagram

Peace Olayemi is popular on Instagram where she uploads her modelling content. She has also worked as an ambassador for a few clothing brands.

Profile summary

Full name Peace Olayemi Gender Female Age 20+ Place of birth Ondo State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Former actress, model, social media influencer Net worth $100,000

Peace Olayemi's biography

The actress in a black attire. Photo: @melaninspride

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born and raised in Southwestern Ondo state, Nigeria. Peace Olayemi's age is not known since there is no information on her specific year of birth. However, she is presumably in her twenties.

What does Peace Olayemi do for a living?

Olayemi is an adult film actress-turned social media influencer and brand ambassador. She was introduced into adult filming by Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso, prominently known as Kingtblakhoc or KingTblak HOC. She worked in KingTblak's company, where she gradually became a star. After acting for almost a year, she was reportedly dropped for new faces.

Afterwards, the popular model started sharing modelling photos on her Instagram account, which attracted a huge following due to her plus-size physique. Her teeming fan base has enabled her to get brand promotion deals with a few known clothing brands such as Get Sexy Clothing Line, UNIK AFRICA, and Mel Shortlets, a real estate company. She has also been featured in comedy skits with renowned Nigerian comedians such as Mr Macaroni and Tweyse Ereme.

What is Peace Olayemi's net worth?

The social media celebrity posing for a snap. Photo: @melaninspride

Source: Instagram

According to The City Celeb, she is allegedly worth $100,000. However, this information has not been verified.

Height and weight

The YouTube star is 5 feet 7 inches (175 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Peace Olayemi

Who is Peace Olayemi? She is a social media personality, entertainer, Instagram model, former adult actress, and entrepreneur based in Nigeria. What is Peace Olayemi's age? Although famous, the exact year of her birthday is not known, the model is believed to be in her twenties. Where is Peace Olayemi from? She hails from Ondo State, Nigeria. What is Peace Olayemi's ethnicity? She is of black ethnicity from the Yoruba tribe. How tall is Peace Olayemi? The actress is 5 feet 7 inches (175 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. What is Peace Olayemi's net worth? She is alleged to be worth $100,000 million.

Peace Olayemi is a prominent name on social media. She hit the headlines for appearing in an adult video with Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso. She is also a model working with famous clothing brands.

