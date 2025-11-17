Pam Adkisson just launched her first book—this is the story behind it.

Pam Adkisson is a businesswoman. She is widely recognised as the wife of Kevin Von Erich, a retired professional wrestler from the United States. They have been married for over four decades and have four children together.

Pam Adkisson posing for a photo (L) and her husband Kevin Von Erich showing hands gesture (R). Photo: @ TheVonErichs.com, @KevinVonErichOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Pam Adkisson manages her family's businesses in Dallas, Texas.

She married Kevin Von Erich on 1 August 1980 .

. Kevin is a retired wrestler and the only surviving son of Fritz Von Erich.

Pam and Kevin are blessed with two daughters, Kristen Rain and Jillian Lindsey, and two sons, Kevin Marshall and David Michael Ross.

Profile summary

Full name Pam Adkisson Gender Female Place of birth United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Married Husband Kevin Von Erich Children 4 Occupation Businesswoman

Biography of Pam Adkisson

Pam Adkisson was born in the United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Pam's family background is unknown, and she has chosen to keep her life out of the spotlight.

Top-5 facts about Pam Adkisson. Photo: Stewart Cook/Getty Images (modified by author)

What does Pam Adkisson do for a living?

Pam Adkisson is a businesswoman. She is involved in managing several business ventures alongside her husband, Kevin Von Erich, in Dallas, Texas, United States. The American businesswoman has previously worked with her husband in the real estate industry.

Pam and Kevin are also linked with K.R. Adkisson Enterprises, the company that runs Southwest Sports. It also handles World Class Champion wrestling distribution.

Are Kevin and Pam Von Erich still married?

Pam is still married to Kevin Von Erich, a famous retired wrestler. The two tied the knot on 1 August 1980 and have been married for over four decades.

According to S Magazine, Pam's character, played by English actress Lily James in the film The Iron Claw, had to be made up due to a lack of public information. In the movie, she is portrayed as a free-spirited and warm lady who supports her famous husband through his wrestling career and family tragedies.

Pam Adkisson and Kevin Von Erich at Zac Efron's Hollywood Walk of Fame honour on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

According to Zac Efron, who portrays Kevin Von Erich in the movie, Pam genuinely loves her husband unconditionally. Efron spoke in the movie's press notes, where he described her character:

Pam represents unconditional love for Kevin Von Erich. As soon as she comes into the wrestler's life, it's just a completely different feeling than he's ever had before, and it changes him. Pam, significantly, helps him break the cycle of having to be the best or perfect, both in wrestling and in life. He knows he has unconditional support.

Pam, Kevin, and their children attended the premiere of The Iron Claw together. They also attended Efron’s induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

Meet Pam Adkisson's kids

Pam and her husband, Kevin Von Erich, have four children together: two sons, Kevin Marshall and David Michael Ross, and two daughters, Kristen Rain and Jillian Lindsey.

Kristen Rain is the eldest child, born on 3 February 1981, to Pam and Kevin Adkisson. She is 44 years old as of 2025. Jillian Lindsey is the second-oldest child, born on 10 February 1985. She is 40 years old as of 2025.

From (L-R) Marshall Von Erich, Kristen Nikolas, Kevin Von Erich, Pam Adkisson and Ross Von Erich attend the premiere of "The Iron Claw" at The Texas Theatre on November 08, 2023. Photo: Stewart Cook

David Adkisson is the eldest son of Pam and Kevin Adkisson. He was born on 1 June 1988 and is 37 years old as of 2025. Like his father, he is a professional wrestler alongside his younger brother, Kevin Marshall.

Kevin Marshall has followed in the footsteps of his father and brother, who compete under the name Marshall Von Erich. He was born on 11 November 1992 in Marshall, Texas, United States. Marshall is 33 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

The two brothers debuted their wrestling careers in July 2012 and are currently competing together as a team called Von Erich 3G. Their first match together was in Pro Wrestling NOAH on 22 July 2012, and they later competed alongside their father in July 2017 at the Rage Megashow in Israel.

FAQs

Who is Pam Adkisson? She is an American celebrity and businesswoman, best known as the wife of Kevin Von Erich. Who is Kevin Von Erich? He is a retired professional wrestler from the United States. How many kids did Kevin and Pam Von Erich have? The couple has four children: two daughters, Kristen Rain and Jillian Lindsey, and two sons, Kevin Marshall and David Michael Ross. Does Kevin Von Erich stay with his wife? The former wrestler lives with his wife in Dallas, Texas, United States. Did Pam Adkisson become a vet? Pam leads a private life, and it is unclear whether she became a veterinarian. Why did Kevin Von Erich not wear shoes? Kevin did not wear shoes because his knee surgeries made him uncomfortable wearing shoes. What happened to the Kevin Von Erich brothers? According to People, the former American athlete's older brothers, Jack Jr., David, and Mike, died from childhood accidents, and Chris and Kerry took their own lives.

Pam Adkisson has chosen to live her life away from the spotlight, despite being the wife of a renowned retired wrestler, Kevin von Erich. She has four children, two of whom are wrestlers like their father.

