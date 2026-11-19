Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the character requirements that all citizenship applicants aged 18 and above must meet

The government confirmed that in some circumstances, a citizenship application cannot be approved regardless of the applicant's age

A Nationally Coordinated Criminal History Check is conducted on every applicant as part of the citizenship assessment process

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has identified one category of foreigners who may never be granted Australian citizenship, according to its official character requirements published on the department's website.

According to the department, all applicants aged 18 years and above must demonstrate good character to qualify for Australian citizenship.

Australia tightens citizenship path for a category of foreigners. Photo credit: Australian Conveyancer.

Source: UGC

The government defines good character as the enduring moral qualities of a person, assessed by considering whether they are likely to uphold and obey Australian laws and fulfil the responsibilities that come with citizenship.

Foreigners who may be permanently barred from citizenship

The department states clearly that in certain circumstances, a citizenship application cannot be approved regardless of the applicant's age.

This applies specifically to cases involving serious criminal matters or offences, meaning individuals with serious criminal histories could face a permanent bar from ever becoming Australian citizens.

Applicants may also be required to provide penal clearance certificates covering every country they have lived in or visited outside Australia since turning 18.

How Australia checks citizenship applicants' backgrounds

To verify an applicant's character, the Department of Home Affairs uses the National Police Checking Service (NPCS), which is delivered by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission in partnership with Australian police agencies.

Through this service, a Nationally Coordinated Criminal History Check is carried out on every applicant.

By signing the NPCS consent section of a citizenship application, an applicant agrees to allow police agencies to access their records and share relevant criminal history information with the department.

The criminal history information reviewed can include court outcomes and convictions, pending charges, spent convictions where permitted by law, good behaviour bonds, matters awaiting court hearing, traffic offences, and other relevant police-held information.

The department is at pains to stress, however, that simply having a criminal record does not automatically disqualify an applicant.

Each application is assessed individually based on its own circumstances, and applicants are urged to provide complete and accurate information.

Anyone who believes their police check result is incorrect also has the right to dispute it through the ACIC's appeals process.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng