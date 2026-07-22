What happened to Tylor Chase? The story of the 'Ned's Declassified' star

What happened to Tylor Chase? In 2025, videos of Tylor Chase surfaced, showing the former Nickelodeon child star in a dishevelled state and living on the streets. Tylor became the subject of widespread concern, with former co-stars and fans stepping in to ensure he received assistance.

Tylor Chase pictured in an official headshot (R). The former child actor seen on Riverside streets (L). Photo: @entltn on Threads, @Sanctuarygardenszm on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Tylor Chase played Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide from 2004 to 2007.

on from 2004 to 2007. Viral videos in September 2025 showed Tylor Chase homeless on the streets of Riverside, California .

. Former co-stars Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee, along with actor Shaun Weiss, publicly tried to connect Tylor Chase with treatment.

Tylor Chase was briefly hospitalised on a psychiatric hold around Christmas 2025 but was released after about 36 hours and remains largely unhoused as of early 2026.

Who is Tylor Chase?

Tylor Chase is an American actor best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in the TV series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. He was born on 6 September 1989 in Chandler, Arizona, United States, to Paula Moisio and Joseph Mendez Jr.

As per his IMDb profile, Tylor's earliest acting role was as an extra on Everybody Hates Chris, which starred Tyler James Williams, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Imani Hakim, and Chris Rock. Have a look at the television shows and films that Tylor Chase was on.

Film/TV show Role Release year L.A. Noire Hank Newbern 2011 Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide Martin Qwerly 2004–2007 Good Time Max Young Adam 2007 Confessions of a Late Bloomer Donny 2006 Everybody Hates Chris Kid 4 2005

The former child star started two YouTube channels under the name 'Tylor Chase' in 2012 and 2014, through which he shared readings of his books and original poetry.

Tylor Chase self-published two fantasy novels, The Cat's Eyes and So Be It, under the pen name Shrine Tylor. His poems hint at the former actor's state of mind. In a 6 December 2014 reading, he recited a poem titled Bipolar,

I'm only just a person, a lowly being incapable of change, yet I'm chained down to my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar...

The poem continues,

Basically, I have a hard time in life. I know that I can make it better, but right now I'm a magician who has misplaced his top hat and rabbit... I'm a leaf in a running gutter with the inevitable fate of ending up in a drain.

Tylor Chase pictured in a still as the character Martin Qwerly on the set of the Nickelodeon sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. Photo: @shijahabibusaid

Source: Facebook

What happened to Tylor Chase?

In late 2025, TikTok creators RiceCrackersPOV, Lethallalli, and Lee Livee shared videos of a chance meeting with Tylor Chase. Here is a timeline of events from the initial video to what is known about Tylor Chase's situation today.

September 2025: Viral videos of Tylor Chase emerge

In one of the original TikTok videos, the Confessions of a Late Bloomer actor appeared dishevelled in worn-out clothes on the streets of Riverside, California.

The footage drew attention online, sparking concern among fans and former Nickelodeon actors. The video prompted Lethallalli (Citlalli Wilson) to create a GoFundMe campaign. The fundraiser's goal was dedicated to helping Chase with safe housing, food, necessities, and the resources he needs to get back on his feet.

Tylor Chase captured by paparazzi. Photo: @what4watch_official

Source: UGC

In an interesting turn of events, Tyler's mother reached out to the popular TikTok creator to alert her that Tyler needed medical attention. Soon after this update was shared, the campaign, which had raised $1,207, was deleted.

In a report by AOL.com, she said,

Tyler needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it. I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can't manage money for his meds by himself.

In follow-up posts, Citlalli Wilson shared videos of herself and Lee Livee washing Tylor Chase's hair and gifting him footwear and clothes.

Tylor Chase pictured sleeping outdoors during his ongoing battle with homelessness and drug addiction in California. Photo: @TMZ

Source: Twitter

According to the Daily Mail, Riverside County court records list 12 criminal cases against Tylor Chase from August 2023 to December 2025. As per the publication, his most recent arrests followed allegations of shoplifting and being under the influence.

However, the police told the Daily Mail that he was not wanted for any crimes. The Riverside Police Department contacted him at least once a week and consistently offered him temporary shelter. The police department's Public Information Officer, Ryan Railsback, added,

During all of our interactions, he has been cordial and cooperative with our officers.

December 2025: Joseph Mendez Jr. reveals Tylor Chase's medical condition

Former child actor Tylor Chase pictured experiencing homelessness in Riverside, California. Photo: @quepasa_oficial

Source: Twitter

Tylor Chase's father revealed to the Daily Mail that the Good Time Max actor had struggled with substance addiction, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia for over a decade. In the exclusive interview, he said,

He's a wonderful person when he's Tylor. For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care.

He added,

More recently, Tylor returned to California to be with his mother in hopes of stabilising his situation; however, despite continued support, he has refused ongoing treatment and assistance.

He also revealed that Chase had received treatment in Georgia. He later chose to discontinue medication and resumed substance use.

December 2025: Tylor Chase's former co-stars step in

Tylor Chase was assisted by his former co-star, Daniel Curtis Lee. Photo: @itssozer

Source: Facebook

Tylor Chase's castmates, including Daniel Curtis Lee and Devon Werkheiser, stepped in to offer help. Another child actor, Shaun Weiss, known for his role in The Mighty Ducks, also assisted in efforts to secure him a bed at the Eleven 11 Recovery centre in San Clemente, California, an offer Chase refused.

Ahead of a heavy rainstorm, Chase's Ned's Declassified co-star, Daniel Curtis Lee, bought him a motel room to keep him off the streets. On Christmas Day, he shared an unfortunate update. The motel's management informed the actor who appeared on the musical comedy-drama TV show Glee that Chase had destroyed the room within hours of checking in.

December 2025: Tylor Chase spends Christmas in psychiatric hold

Tylor Chase filmed living on the streets in California. Photo: @FearedBuck

Source: Twitter

A day after the Christmas holiday, news broke that Tylor Chase was receiving much-needed medical care in a Southern California hospital.

According to TMZ, Jacob Harris, the owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, played a significant role in the update. He visited Tylor for 3 hours on Christmas Day, a visit he described as a tipping point. He added,

I had to do something. I finally found a crisis centre that would come out and do an on-site evaluation.

Chase was evaluated by the crisis centre and put on a 72-hour hold for treatment before being taken into a rehab facility.

January 2026: Tylor Chase returns to his family home

Tylor Chase photographed staying on his mother’s porch. Photo: @Bytesizenetwork

Source: Facebook

In January 2026, the New York Post reported that the former actor was living with his mother. He was sleeping on his mother’s porch behind a plywood barrier.

FAQs

Who is Tylor Chase? Tylor Chase is an American former child actor and YouTuber who rose to fame in the mid-2000s. How old is Tylor Chase? Born on 6 September 1989, Tylor Chase is 36 years old as of July 2026. What race is Tylor Chase? The former child actor is of mixed heritage, born to a father of Hispanic descent and a mother of European descent. Which character did Tylor Chase play? His most prominent role was Martin Qwerly, a student on the Nickelodeon comedy series Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. What happened to actor Tylor Chase? For more than a decade, Tylor Chase has struggled with mental health issues and addiction and eventually fell into chronic homelessness. Is Tylor Chase refusing help? Tylor Chase has repeatedly declined long-term treatment, housing, and social services offered by local police, family, and former co-stars. Is Tyler Chase in the hospital? Chase was briefly hospitalised in a psychiatric hold and detox program in late December 2025 but was released shortly after. What is Tylor Chase's illness? He struggles with severe mental health challenges, specifically bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, alongside substance addiction. Where is Tylor Chase now? He is currently living on the streets of Riverside, California.

The tragic reality of what happened to Tylor Chase highlights the challenges of mental illness, chronic homelessness, and substance addiction. Despite his family, local police, and former co-stars continuously offering resources, housing, and rehabilitation placement, Chase has repeatedly declined long-term assistance. The most recent updates of the former actor's status reveal that he had moved to his mother's house.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Amir Boroumand’s late first wife, Lauren M. Dorfman. Lauren and Amir Boroumand were married from 2014 until her untimely death two years later, after a battle with cancer.

Amir Boroumand, who has become a reality show star through Bravo's The Valley: Persian Style, has kept her memory alive by speaking fondly of her. Read on for a deep dive into Lauren's life, diagnosis, treatment journey, and the life she lived alongside Amir.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng