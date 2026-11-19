An APC presidential campaign council member made claims about Atiku Abubakar's financial state ahead of the 2027 elections

Ayo Oyalowo alleged that Atiku sold shares in Intel, described as his biggest company, and disposed of Dubai properties

Oyalowo also claimed Atiku had retired to Dubai and predicted when he would permanently leave Nigeria's political scene

A member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has made sweeping claims about the financial condition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, alleging that he sold off major assets to bankroll his continued political ambitions.

Ayo Oyalowo, a member of the APC PCC, claimed that Atiku had disposed of his shares in Intel, which he described as the former vice president's most significant business holding. Oyalowo further alleged that Atiku sold several of his properties in Dubai to raise funds for what he called the "final leg" of his political career.

APC campaign council member alleges that Atiku Abubakar sold his Intel shares and some Dubai properties to fund 2027 election campaign Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Oyalowo's claims about Atiku's finances

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, November 19, Oyalowo said:

"Atiku has sold his shares in Intel, which is the biggest company he has. Right now he's running broke; he sold some of his properties in Dubai just to do this final leg, and then he has now finally retired to Dubai, where we will send him after January 16."

The remarks suggest Oyalowo was drawing a link between Atiku's alleged financial difficulties and what the APC official framed as an inevitable end to his political career in Nigeria. The reference to January 16 appeared to be a targeted claim about a specific political deadline, though no further context was provided.

Atiku's political background

Atiku Abubakar has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics for decades and has contested the country's presidency multiple times. He is currently the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections, having won the party's primary on May 27, 2026, with his candidacy ratified by the ADC's National Executive Committee on May 30, 2026.

Legit.ng has previously reported on developments surrounding Atiku Abubakar and the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

See the video of Oyelowo on X here:

ADC appeals court ruling sacking Atiku

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African Democratic Congress filed an appeal raising 17 grounds to set aside a Federal High Court judgment delivered on November 5, 2026.

The November 5 ruling nullified the David Mark-led caretaker committee and invalidated key decisions, including Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy.

The ADC asked the appellate court to stop INEC from changing its leadership records or altering its candidates' nomination details.

Source: Legit.ng