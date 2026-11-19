Marie Bliss shared a sweet video with her husband, Moses Bliss, on International Men's Day, Thursday, November 19, 2026

The gospel singer's wife posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, publicly appreciating Moses amid swirling rumours about their marriage

Marie also urged her followers to appreciate the men in their lives while they still can before it is too late

Marie Bliss, wife of gospel singer Moses Bliss, has responded to rumours of trouble in her marriage with a warm and very public tribute to her husband on International Men's Day.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, Marie shared a video on her Instagram page showing the couple enjoying coconut drinks together. She also included an older clip of herself giving a speech in which she mentioned and praised her husband.

Marie Bliss has hsred a video to appreciate her husband on International Men's Day. Photo credit@mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Marie described Moses as her greatest support system, guide, and friend, crediting him for the prayers, teachings, and laughter he brings into their home.

"Happy International Men's Day, my love [@mosesbliss](https://www.instagram.com/mosesbliss). You inspire me and are the greatest support system, guide and friend a person could ask for. Thank you for your prayers, teachings and laughter you bring to our home, a ray of sunshine through and through. We celebrate you today and always, we love you dearly you are deeply cherished by us," she wrote.

Marie Bliss asks women to appreciate men

Beyond celebrating her husband, Marie used the moment to encourage her followers to show appreciation to the men who have positively impacted their lives, whether fathers, brothers, spouses, friends, or mentors.

Moses Bliss' wife shares a heartwarming video of the two of them. Photo credit@mosebliss

Source: Instagram

In her Instagram post, she urged women not to wait until a loved one is gone before expressing gratitude, writing:

"Let's not wait till we're standing by their caskets when they are no more, to give them their flowers and express our appreciation. Whilst they are here with us #givethemtheirflowers. Appreciation isn't gender-specific; appreciation doesn't only flow one way, appreciation is for and should be given to all human beings."

Here is the Instagram video of the singer's wife speaking about her husband:

Fans react to Marie Bliss' post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from fans below:

@mabel_n_adu wrote:

"Happy International Men's Day. We celebrate you all. Know that you are valued and appreciated. God bless you all"

@helenogbonna1 commented:

"Happy International Men's Day."

@realucheemeh said:

"No weapon fashioned against your home shall proper. Your home is blessed."

@ennidamankwah shared:

"Happy international day man of God contine to shine your home is blessed."

@edithokoye0096 reacted:

"All these naysayers and Ai bloggers, Marie says, 'shut up'"

Moses Bliss, wife shares pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng reported that the gospel singer and his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, teased their fans with lovely pictures ahead of their wedding.

Bliss proposed to Marie Wiseborn in a lovely way a few weeks before the pictures surfaced online.

They wore matching colours, and fans shared their expectations about the couple and their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng