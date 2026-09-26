Selena Gomez's boyfriends have drawn intense public fascination for nearly two decades — but the story finally has a happy ending. Selena Marie Gomez, born on 22 July 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas, married record producer Benjamin Joseph Levin — known professionally as Benny Blanco — on 27 September 2025. For years, her romantic life revolved around a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber, followed by a string of high-profile romances. No previous relationship stuck — until Benny.

Selena Gomez at the "Marty, Life is Short" Los Angeles premiere (L) and attend the Third Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit (R). Photo: Chad Salvador (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco on 27 September 2025 in a private ceremony in California.

on in a private ceremony in California. Her first confirmed relationship was with Nick Jonas in 2008 , when both were Disney Channel stars.

in , when both were Disney Channel stars. Her longest and most public relationship was with Justin Bieber , on and off from 2010 to 2018 .

, on and off from . Bloomberg estimates her net worth at $1.3 billion ; Forbes puts it closer to $700 million .

estimates her net worth at ; puts it closer to . She has over 404 million Instagram followers, making her one of the most-followed individuals on the platform.

Profile summary

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Full name Selena Marie Gomez Benjamin Joseph Levin Born 22 July 1992 8 March 1988 Birthplace Grand Prairie, Texas Reston, Virginia Profession Actress, singer, entrepreneur Record producer, songwriter Married 27 September 2025 27 September 2025 Instagram @ selenagomez — Known for Wizards of Waverly Place, Only Murders in the Building, Rare Beauty Producing hits for Katy Perry, Rihanna, Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has had several high-profile relationships over the years. As a young Disney star, she made headlines with Nick Jonas. She then dated Justin Bieber on and off for eight years, ending for good in 2018. She was subsequently linked to Zedd, Charlie Puth, The Weeknd, Drew Taggart, and Zayn Malik.

Nick Jonas (2008)

Nick Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again - New York. Photo: Theo Wargo

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Selena and Nick Jonas dated in 2008, after meeting at Disney. The romance became public when Selena made a cameo in the Jonas Brothers' Burnin' Up music video.

The pair allegedly dated on and off for two years before calling it quits in March 2010. Looking back on the romance, Gomez was characteristically light-hearted. In an interview with Capital FM, she reflected:

We were babies! We actually caught up the other day and it’s really fun to be able to do that.

Selena also commented to W magazine on the minor love triangle that arose when both she and Miley Cyrus were interested in Jonas. She stated, as reported by Seventeen:

We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing.

Taylor Lautner (2009)

Taylor Lautner attends the 13th Annual NFL Honours. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Gomez briefly dated Twilight star Taylor Lautner in 2009. The relationship was short-lived and low-key compared to what followed.

Justin Bieber (2010–2018)

This relationship defined a decade of tabloid coverage. Gomez was in a high-profile on-again, off-again romance with Bieber from 2010 to 2018.

"Jelena" split in 2012, before rekindling their romance in April 2013. Although the couple tried to make things work, they went their separate ways again in 2014.

Despite the breakup, Gomez remained open-hearted. She told Us Magazine:

With Justin I support him, and I think I always will. I get — I'm upset when he's upset, I'm happy when he's happy.

Justin echoed those feelings in a 2015 interview with Access Hollywood, saying, as reported by CBS News:

I'm never going to stop loving her.

Singer Justin Bieber and singer/actress Selena Gomez arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards. Photo: Barry King

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Looking back in June 2021, Gomez opened up to Vogue Australia about how many of her relationship experiences had been negative — and how the feeling of not being good enough inspired the name of her beauty line and 2020 album, Rare.

Why did Justin leave Selena?

Neither party has ever formally explained the couple's split. The intense public interest in their relationship often overshadowed her artistic achievements, creating a narrative that reduced her to a supporting role in his story. Bieber married Hailey Baldwin in 2018, the same year his final reconciliation with Gomez ended.

Zedd, The Weeknd and other relationships (2015–2018)

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd attend the 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons (L), and Zedd and Selena Gomez attend Z100's 2015 Jingle Ball (R). Photo: Jim Spellman, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

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Gomez dated record producer and DJ Zedd in early 2015. During her breakups with Bieber, she was also linked to The Weeknd in 2017, before briefly reconciling with Bieber.

Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik (2023)

In January 2023, Gomez was reported to be dating Drew Taggart. After their brief romance ended, she was spotted with Zayn Malik in New York City in March 2023, though sources suggested the pair were not yet exclusive.

Zayn Malik is seen at "The Drew Barrymore Show" (L), and Drew Taggart at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Arrivals (R). Photo: Raymond Hall, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

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Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: how it happened

From collaborators to couple

Gomez and Benny Blanco first met when she was about 17. Her mother set up a meeting to help her daughter's then-budding music career, and the two became fast friends.

The couple worked together on Gomez's 2015 hit Same Old Love, and I Can't Get Enough (which also featured Tainy and J Balvin) in 2019, before confirming their relationship in December 2023.

Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023 when she responded "facts" to an Instagram post that seemed to confirm she was in a relationship.

Speaking to Apple Music 1 about their romance, Gomez described what made it different from everything before as reported by Access Hollywood:

I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you. I'd have to say, overall, it's the safest that I feel, and it's been really lovely, and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.

The engagement and wedding

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Michael Tran

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Gomez announced her engagement to Blanco in December 2024, sharing a photo on Instagram of a ring on her left hand with the caption,

forever begins now..

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in a private ceremony on Saturday, 27 September 2025. They exchanged vows in California before friends and family.

Gomez wore a white halter bridal dress with floral flourishes, and Blanco wore a tuxedo and bow tie — both custom-made by Ralph Lauren. Blanco captioned his post of the couple:

i married a real life disney princess.

Earlier in 2025, the couple also released their first collaborative album, titled I Said I Love You First.

Blanco told Interview magazine exactly when he knew Selena was the one:

The second we started hanging out, I was like, 'This is my wife.' I was telling my mom, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'

Gomez, meanwhile, has been equally candid about the shift. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2024, she said:

I've never been loved this way. He's just been a light. A complete light in my life.

Was Selena Gomez married before Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez at the Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala. Photo: Michael Buckner

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No. Benny Blanco is listed as Selena Gomez's only spouse. Despite years of high-profile relationships—most notably with Justin Bieber—Gomez had never married. In summer 2022, she even threw herself a birthday party with a wedding theme, telling Rolling Stone:

I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding.

Selena Gomez's net worth

Depending on the source, Selena Gomez's net worth ranges from $700 million to $1.3 billion — the wide range comes down to how analysts value her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Sources of her wealth include:

Rare Beauty — roughly 81% of Gomez's wealth comes from her work with Rare Beauty.

— roughly 81% of Gomez's wealth comes from her work with Rare Beauty. Acting — she reportedly took home "at least" $6 million per season for her role in Only Murders in the Building .

— she reportedly took home "at least" $6 million per season for her role in . Music — streaming royalties, publishing interests, and recordings from her solo career and band.

— streaming royalties, publishing interests, and recordings from her solo career and band. Endorsements — in September 2017, she signed a two-year endorsement agreement with Puma reportedly worth $30 million.

Latest news

Selena Gomez at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Gilbert Flores

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Gomez attended the 2026 Emmy Awards on 14 September, with Only Murders in the Building nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series has taken home seven Emmys over its five-season run, and is currently filming its sixth season in London.

In August 2026, Selena Gomez faced legal action when investors in Wondermind — the mental health company she co-founded with her mother Mandy Teefey and former business partner Daniella Pierson — accused her of fraud. In response, Gomez's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, told the People.

The allegations that Selena Gomez engaged in any way whatsoever in any purported ‘fraud’ or other wrongdoing are completely meritless, both factually and legally. We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her.

On the creative front, Gomez released the single In the Dark on 23 October 2025, which coincided with the premiere of the 10-episode second season of the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

Selena Gomez attends and celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

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Frequently asked questions

Who are Selena Gomez's boyfriends? Gomez's confirmed relationships include Nick Jonas (2008), Justin Bieber (2010–2018, intermittently), Zedd (2015), The Weeknd (2017), Drew Taggart (2023), and briefly Zayn Malik (2023). She married Benny Blanco in September 2025. Why did Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez break up? Neither party has given a definitive reason. Their on-and-off relationship lasted eight years before ending permanently in 2018, the same year Bieber married Hailey Baldwin. Was Selena Gomez married before Benny Blanco? No. The American actress has been married to Benny Blanco since 27 September 2025 — her first and only marriage. Did Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas date? Yes. Selena and Nick Jonas dated in 2008 after meeting through Disney, and their romance seemed confirmed when Gomez appeared in the Jonas Brothers' Burnin' Up music video. Who did Selena Gomez reject? Gomez has never publicly stated she "rejected" a specific person. Her relationship history suggests she walked away from several connections — most notably her long cycle with Bieber — before finding stability with Blanco. How did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco meet? Before beginning their romantic relationship, Gomez and Blanco worked together in the same creative circle, dating back to 2015. They went public as a couple in December 2023. How many Instagram followers does Selena Gomez have? As of September 2026, Gomez's Instagram account, @selenagomez , has about 403 million followers. Is Selena Gomez a billionaire? Bloomberg reported her net worth at $1.3 billion in September 2024, largely due to Rare Beauty. Forbes, however, estimates her worth at roughly $700 million.

Quick facts

She starred as Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building , currently in its final season.

, currently in its final season. Her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, generated over $370 million in annual revenue by 2023.

She won the Best Actress award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for Emilia Pérez , shared with her co-stars.

, shared with her co-stars. She was named after Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla.

Her Rare Impact Fund has raised over $16 million to support mental health organisations across five continents.

Selena Gomez's boyfriends were often overshadowed by her highly publicised relationship with Justin Bieber. After years of media attention, she found lasting stability with producer Benny Blanco, whom she married in September 2025.

We also highlighted facts about Hailey Bieber's dating history before she married Justin Bieber. The article looks at the celebrities she was linked to, including Drake, Jordan Clarkson, Cameron Dallas, Jordan Barrett and Shawn Mendes.

From deleted posts and public outings to a Met Gala appearance, Hailey's rumoured relationships often made headlines. Her love life took another turn when she rekindled her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018 and married him later that year.

Source: Legit.ng