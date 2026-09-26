Shafa'atu Sanda Salisu, a Nigerian engineer at Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals, received an Award of Recognition in September 2026

Salisu played a key role during one of the most demanding phases of the RFCC unit's operations, including a critical shutdown and major turnaround maintenance

Her colleagues and connections on LinkedIn praised her as a brave and resolute female engineer breaking new ground in Nigeria's petroleum industry

Shafa'atu Sanda Salisu, a Nigerian engineer at Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals, has received an Award of Recognition for her contributions during a high-stakes operational period at the company's RFCC unit, drawing admiration from peers across the industry.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in September 2026, Salisu described the experience as one of the most demanding of her engineering career.

A female engineer at Dangote Refinery gets award from company and shares story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Shafa'atu Sanda Salisu

Source: UGC

She was part of a team that managed the shutdown, major turnaround maintenance, and subsequent restart of the RFCC unit following a critical operational challenge at the Dangote refinery, widely regarded as one of the largest and most complex in Africa.

Master's engineering graduate's award at Dangote Refinery

Salisu was candid about what made the period so significant. She noted that engineers are rarely celebrated for the quiet days when everything runs without incident, but are instead called upon precisely when the stakes are highest and when sound technical judgement is most needed.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"It was an experience that reaffirmed why engineering is built on preparations, sound judgment, and the ability to execute under pressure."

Rather than claim sole credit, she was quick to extend the recognition to her colleagues, describing the achievement as a collective effort rooted in shared expertise, dedication, and resilience. For Salisu, the award carries meaning beyond personal achievement; it affirms that consistency and competence in the most demanding moments do not go unrecognised.

Reactions trail Dangote Refinery engineer's award

Her post drew warm responses from fellow engineers and professional contacts who spoke to both her character and her accomplishments.

Muhammad Garba Haruna said:

"Congratulations! This is such a well-deserved honor. Wishing you continued success on the next milestone! Truly inspiring achievement!"

Bessie Nabena said:

"Shafa'atu Sanda Salisu the one and only — brave, forthright, intelligent, and truly resolute female engineer. Your willingness to take on extraordinary risks for your career is inspiring and a testament to your courage and commitment to excellence."

Mujahid Umar Aminu said:

"Congratulations our super Intelligent Engineer. Well deserved. Your achievements at the Dangote Refinery are remarkable and deserve even greater recognition. Congratulations on all you've accomplished — I wish you continued success as you keep breaking new ground!"

Salisu closed her post with characteristic humility, describing engineering as a continuous journey and expressing gratitude not just for the recognition, but for the responsibility it represents.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng