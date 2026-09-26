Funke Akindele faced heavy criticism from fans after she skipped the premiere of Kamo State's new movie and stayed silent online

The actress broke her silence on Friday, September 24, 2026, with an unexpected move on her Instagram page

Fans flooded the comments with reactions after Akindele finally addressed Kamo State's film publicly

Funke Akindele has stepped forward to show support for her friend and junior colleague Kamo State, days after fans dragged her online for being conspicuously absent at the premiere of his new movie.

The Nollywood star, whose full name is Akinyoola Ayoola, held a cinema premiere for his latest project, but Akindele was nowhere to be seen at the event and made no mention of it on her social media pages, a silence that did not go unnoticed.

Reactions as Funke Akindele promotes Kamo State's movie after backlash over absence at premiere. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@kamostate

Source: Instagram

Fans quickly called her out, questioning why someone of her stature had not shown up or at least amplified his work online. The backlash gained momentum and put pressure on the actress to respond.

Akindele shares Kamo State's movie trailer

Funke Akindele promotes Kamo State's movie after backlash. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

On Friday, 26 September 2026, Akindele took to her Instagram page and shared the trailer for Kamo State's movie. She encouraged her followers to head to the cinema to watch the film, describing it as a good movie, and publicly wished him success at the box office.

The gesture may have seemed straightforward, but fans noted it was out of character for the actress, suggesting she had likely been moved to act following the widespread criticism she received.

Here is the Instagram post shared by the actress about Kamo State's movie:

Fans react to Funke Akindele's post

The comments section lit up with fans weighing in on her decision to finally show support. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@serahdonald wrote: "You get Funke, you get person. Know this and know peace."

@jolayemi_clothingline said: "Mama go do her thing at her own time."

@bamglitz_kulture_bridals commented:

"Starlomo made it into FA post Iya Kamo ni sehhhhh."

@sarahsamuelll shared:

"That a leader right there, she will give you space to shine so the world can see that you can do it."

@glamour_by_it wrote:

"You people will cry tire iya mi for so many reasons."

@danimashahun reacted:

"Our internet fall out! How market. Can you all see now that mama nd his son no get any problem na una get problem, congratulations @kamo_state thank you Mother of them all. We Love u"

Many fans interpreted Akindele's move as proof that her bond with Kamo State runs deep, with several noting that publicly sharing a colleague's work on her page is something she rarely does.

Funke Akindele unbothered by Kamo movie backlash

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele continued to focus on her upcoming project, The Four, despite online criticism surrounding her. The actress shared a fun video featuring Nigerian singer Waje as they promoted the project, showing off their playful chemistry and giving fans a glimpse of what to expect.

Funke’s post came amid backlash over her alleged absence from Kamo State’s movie premiere. Her absence sparked reactions online, with social media users sharing different opinions and questioning her decision not to attend.

However, instead of addressing the controversy directly, Funke appeared to remain focused on her work. Her seemingly unbothered response drew even more attention, as fans flooded the comment section with strong opinions, with some applauding her for ignoring the drama. In contrast, others continued discussing the premiere controversy.

Source: Legit.ng