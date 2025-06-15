Benny Blanco's dating history: a look at his loves, past and present

Benny Blanco is currently dating Selena Gomez, a relationship that continues to attract public attention. His dating history isn’t a long playlist, but it includes a few notable connections, such as model Elsie Hewitt. Have a closer look at Benny Blanco's dating history, including his relationship with his American actress and singer Selena Gomez.

Benny Blanco at the 2024 BMI Pop Awards held at Beverly Wilshire (L). The record producer attends the 66th Grammy Awards at The Beverly Hilton (R). Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Benny Blanco has kept most of his relationships out of the limelight.

His relationship with Selena Gomez, which began in 2023, is his most public, as the pair has worked together professionally.

is his most public, as the pair has worked together professionally. The record producer proposed to Selena i n December 2024 .

n . Benny Blanco dated American model and actress Elsie Hewitt from 2019 to 2020.

Profile summary

Real name Benjamin Joseph Levin Nickname Benny Blanco Gender Male Date of birth 8 March 1988 Age 37 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Grand Prairie, Texas, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel brown Mother Sandra Levin Father Andrew Levin Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Selena Gomez School Langston Hughes Middle School, South Lakes High School Profession Record producer, songwriter, author Net worth $50 million Instagram @itsbennyblanco Facebook TikTok @itsbennyblanco X (Twitter) @ItsBennyBlanco

Exploring Benny Blanco's dating history

The American music producer is engaged to American singer Selena Gomez. Besides Gomez, he has been in one other public relationship with model Elsie Hewitt. Below is a look at these two relationships.

Selena Gomez (2023–present)

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on 8 April 2025, in New York City. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

As of June 2025, Selena Gomez is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco. The pair started dating in June 2023 and became Instagram official in December of that year when she commented on a fan page's Instagram post stating he was the best thing that had ever happened to her.

According to Interview Magazine, Blanco met Selena for the first time when she was 16, when her mum connected them professionally. However, they didn’t work together until 2015, with Blanco producing Gomez's album titled Revival. They also collaborated on the song I Can't Get Enough in 2019 and Single Soon in 2023.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on 5 January 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Benny proposed to Selena in December 2024 with a marquise diamond engagement ring. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the couple talked about their engagement jitters and the story of how Gomez almost missed the planned proposal. Benny revealed:

It's the hardest thing in the world; it's so hard. I tell her everything, so she was just upset with me because the day before, I was making bad lies.

Though the couple has not set the wedding date yet, they have already purchased a $35 million Spanish-style estate in Beverly Hills, California. Blanco and Gomez have continued sharing their relationship on social media and at public events.

In March 2025, they collaborated again, releasing a music album titled I Said I Love You First. The album tells of their friendship and romance.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the Second Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, on October 24, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In an interview with InStyle on 4 June 2025, Blanco revealed that he and his fiancée, Gomez, were thinking about starting a family. He stated:

I love kids; I love being an uncle. I want to be a dad, though, God willing. I'm just dreaming and praying every day.

Throughout her career, Selena Gomez has had other public relationships with Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, and The Weeknd.

Elsie Hewitt (2019–2020)

Before Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's other public relationship was with model and actress Elsie Hewitt. The duo started dating in 2019 after she appeared in the music video for his song Graduation, featuring the late Juice WRLD.

Elsie Hewitt attends the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on 15 May 2025 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

According to her IMDb profile, Benny Blanco's ex, Elsie was born in London before moving to Los Angeles, California, United States, at age 10. She began her modelling career at 18 and is recognised for her 2018 Spring/Summer Guess Campaign. As an actress, Hewitt is known for Turnt and Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?

Benny and Elsie parted ways in 2020. According to, she is currently dating Pete Davidson, but before that, she was linked to Jason Sudeikis in January 2024.

FAQs

Who is Benny Blanco? He is a record producer and songwriter from the United States. Where is Benny Blanco from? The songwriter was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, but resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States. How old is Benny Blanco? The music executive is 37 years old as of June 2025. He was born on 8 March 1988. Are Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez still together? Yes, the two are still together. They have been dating since 2023 and got engaged in December 2024. Who did Selena date before Benny? The famous actress has dated famous personalities, including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Nick Jonas, and Taylor Lautner. Who has Benny Blanco dated before? The Grammy-nominated producer dated Elsie Hewitt before Selena Gomez. How long did Elsie Hewitt and Benny Blanco date? Elsie and Blanco dated for a year from 2019 to 2020.

Benny Blanco's dating history has mostly been private, with only two public relationships. The American producer and songwriter is engaged to singer and actress Selena Gomez. He has been romantically linked to model Elsie Hewitt in the past.

