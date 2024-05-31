DJ AB's net worth, background, wife, brothers, house and cars
Haruna Abdullahi, popularly known by his stage name DJ AB, is a Nigerian rapper, DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter. He is best recognised for his hit songs, such as his songs Da so Samu Ne and Supa Supa. He has been nominated multiple times at the City People Music Awards. His popularity has drawn significant interest in the singer’s wealth and personal life. So, what is DJ AB’s net worth?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
DJ AB has become well-known in the music industry since 2010. He has released numerous songs and collaborated with top Nigerian musicians such as Mr Eazi, Yung6ix, Morell and Classic. He is currently signed to YNS & Subabane Records.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Haruna Abdullahi
|Stage name
|DJ AB
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|30 December 1993
|Age
|30 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Kabala, Kaduna State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Nigeria
|State of origin
|Kaduna State
|Tribe
|Hausa
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|African
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Islam
|Height in inches
|5’9’’
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|17
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Ahmadu Bello University,Federal Government College
|Profession
|Rapper, singer, DJ, songwriter, record producer
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@dj_abba_
|@djab01
What is DJ AB’s net worth?
The Nigerian singer-songwriter has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He has amassed this wealth from his career as a rapper, record producer, singer and songwriter. He also promotes various brands, such as Hollandia Dairy Nigeria and Builditect.
DJ AB’s background
The rising singer was born and raised in Kaduna State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. He grew up alongside seventeen siblings: ten brothers and seven sisters. His younger brother, Muhammad Abdullahi, is a digital content creator. DJ AB’s father is a polygamist.
He attended Federal Government College, Kaduna State, and later enrolled at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, where he graduated with a B.Sc. Quantity Survey in January 2024.
What is DJ AB’s age?
The Nigerian record producer is 30 years old as of 2024. When was DJ AB born? He was born on 30 December 1993. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Career
DJ AB began making songs at 14 and started recording years later. In 2019, he released numerous songs, such as Kumatu, Yar Boko, Babarsa, Totally, and Gan Gan. He, however, gained widespread recognition in 2020 after releasing his hit song, Da so Samu Ne.
In 2021, he released his debut studio EP, SUPA EP, featuring Mr Eazi & Di'Ja. His debut album, YOUR FAV ALBUM, was released in 2023 and featured artists such as Drinking Master, Boyskiddo, Namenj, Ice Prince Zamani, Captain Jamyl, Zayn Africa, Feezy and BOC Madaki. Below is a list of some of his songs.
- A Zuba shi
- An zo wajen
- Bomba man
- Da ban ne
- Da so samu ne
- Ga ni
- Yi Rawa
- Kumatu
- ‘Yar Boko
- Babarsa
- Totally
- Gan Gan
- Babban Yaya
- My Woman
- Soyayya
- Su baaba ne
- Tell Me
DJ AB’s nominations
Since the beginning of his music career, DJ AB has won numerous awards and nominations, including Best Kannywood Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2017, Arewa Best Rap Artiste of the Year in 2018, Arewa Artiste of the Year (Male) in 2018 and Arewa Best Rap Album of the Year in 2020.
Who is DJ AB’s wife?
The Nigerian rapper is not married and has never been married before. He is presumed single since he has not shared any information regarding his past or current relationships.
Fast facts about DJ AB
- Who is DJ AB? He is a Nigerian rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter best known for his songs, such as Da so Samu Ne and Supa Supa.
- Where is DJ AB from? He was born in Kabala, Kaduna State, Nigeria.
- How old is DJ AB? The Nigerian rapper is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 December 1993.
- Who is DJ AB’s wife? The singer does not have a wife.
- Does DJ AB have siblings? The singer has seventeen siblings.
- Does DJ AB have brothers? Yes, he has ten brothers and seven sisters.
- What is DJ AB’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $1 million.
- What is DJ AB’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.
DJ AB’s net worth reflects her success as a rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2010 and has released numerous songs, such as Totally Gan Gan, Babban Yaya, and My Woman. He is well-known for his songs Da so Samu Ne and Supa Supa. The singer is currently signed to YNS and Subabane Records.
Legit.ng recently published Yoo Hye-Yeon’s biography. She is a South Korean celebrity wife widely recognised for being the spouse of Gangnam Style hitmaker Psy. She is a music instrumentalist and specialises in playing the cello and violin. Yoo Hye-Yeon and Psy’s relationship began before the singer and rapper gained fame.
Yoo Hye-Yeon was born on 10 March 1977 in South Korea and reisdes in Gangnam District, Seol, South Korea. She has supported her husband’s career and reportedly manages her schedules and designs his performance costumes. Does she have children with the singer? Read this post to know everything about her.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com