DJ AB's net worth, background, wife, brothers, house and cars

Haruna Abdullahi, popularly known by his stage name DJ AB, is a Nigerian rapper, DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter. He is best recognised for his hit songs, such as his songs Da so Samu Ne and Supa Supa. He has been nominated multiple times at the City People Music Awards. His popularity has drawn significant interest in the singer’s wealth and personal life. So, what is DJ AB’s net worth?

DJ AB has become well-known in the music industry since 2010. He has released numerous songs and collaborated with top Nigerian musicians such as Mr Eazi, Yung6ix, Morell and Classic. He is currently signed to YNS & Subabane Records.

Profile summary

Full name Haruna Abdullahi Stage name DJ AB Gender Male Date of birth 30 December 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Kabala, Kaduna State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria State of origin Kaduna State Tribe Hausa Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Religion Islam Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 17 Relationship status Single Education Ahmadu Bello University, Federal Government College Profession Rapper, singer, DJ, songwriter, record producer Net worth $1 million Instagram @dj_abba_ Facebook @djab01

What is DJ AB’s net worth?

The Nigerian singer-songwriter has an estimated net worth of $1 million. He has amassed this wealth from his career as a rapper, record producer, singer and songwriter. He also promotes various brands, such as Hollandia Dairy Nigeria and Builditect.

DJ AB’s background

The rising singer was born and raised in Kaduna State, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage. He grew up alongside seventeen siblings: ten brothers and seven sisters. His younger brother, Muhammad Abdullahi, is a digital content creator. DJ AB’s father is a polygamist.

He attended Federal Government College, Kaduna State, and later enrolled at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, where he graduated with a B.Sc. Quantity Survey in January 2024.

What is DJ AB’s age?

The Nigerian record producer is 30 years old as of 2024. When was DJ AB born? He was born on 30 December 1993. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

DJ AB began making songs at 14 and started recording years later. In 2019, he released numerous songs, such as Kumatu, Yar Boko, Babarsa, Totally, and Gan Gan. He, however, gained widespread recognition in 2020 after releasing his hit song, Da so Samu Ne.

In 2021, he released his debut studio EP, SUPA EP, featuring Mr Eazi & Di'Ja. His debut album, YOUR FAV ALBUM, was released in 2023 and featured artists such as Drinking Master, Boyskiddo, Namenj, Ice Prince Zamani, Captain Jamyl, Zayn Africa, Feezy and BOC Madaki. Below is a list of some of his songs.

A Zuba shi

An zo wajen

Bomba man

Da ban ne

Da so samu ne

Ga ni

Yi Rawa

Kumatu

‘Yar Boko

Babarsa

Totally

Gan Gan

Babban Yaya

My Woman

Soyayya

Su baaba ne

Tell Me

DJ AB’s nominations

Since the beginning of his music career, DJ AB has won numerous awards and nominations, including Best Kannywood Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2017, Arewa Best Rap Artiste of the Year in 2018, Arewa Artiste of the Year (Male) in 2018 and Arewa Best Rap Album of the Year in 2020.

Who is DJ AB’s wife?

The Nigerian rapper is not married and has never been married before. He is presumed single since he has not shared any information regarding his past or current relationships.

Fast facts about DJ AB

Who is DJ AB? He is a Nigerian rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter best known for his songs, such as Da so Samu Ne and Supa Supa. Where is DJ AB from? He was born in Kabala, Kaduna State, Nigeria. How old is DJ AB? The Nigerian rapper is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 30 December 1993. Who is DJ AB’s wife? The singer does not have a wife. Does DJ AB have siblings? The singer has seventeen siblings. Does DJ AB have brothers? Yes, he has ten brothers and seven sisters. What is DJ AB’s net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $1 million. What is DJ AB’s height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

DJ AB’s net worth reflects her success as a rapper, record producer, singer, and songwriter. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2010 and has released numerous songs, such as Totally Gan Gan, Babban Yaya, and My Woman. He is well-known for his songs Da so Samu Ne and Supa Supa. The singer is currently signed to YNS and Subabane Records.

