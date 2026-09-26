The Dutch government published a list of four important steps that new residents must complete after receiving their first residence permit

New residents are required to register with the municipality and obtain a citizen service number known in Dutch as a BSN

Health insurance and integration requirements are among the key obligations foreigners must fulfil after arriving in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has outlined four key steps that foreigners are expected to complete after receiving their first residence permit, with the information published on the Dutch government's official website.

New residents are advised to attend to each step promptly, as some carry specific deadlines.

Netherlands lists 4 steps new residents must follow after getting first residence permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/KOEN VAN WEEL/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Step 1: Register with your municipality

Anyone who has not yet registered in the Personal Records Database, known in Dutch as the Basisregistratie Personen or BRP, must do so at the municipality where they live. During registration, new residents receive a citizen service number, referred to in Dutch as a burgerservicenummer or BSN. Those who need more information about the BSN or the registration of foreign documents can visit the government website at www.government.nl or call 1400.

Step 2: Complete a TB examination

Foreigners who indicated on their application form that they would undergo a tuberculosis test must book an appointment with the Municipal Health Service, known in Dutch as the Gemeenschappelijke Gezondheidsdienst or GGD, in their area. Applicants are required to bring appendix 7604, the TB test referral form, to their appointment. The examination must be completed as soon as possible and no later than three months after the residence permit is issued.

Step 3: Take out health insurance

New residents who have not yet arranged health insurance should do so without delay. Those holding a residence permit for study, a working holiday, or cultural exchange may use foreign health insurance, provided it offers coverage in the Netherlands. However, anyone who will be working in the country is required to take out Dutch health insurance specifically.

Step 4: Meet the integration requirements

After receiving a residence permit, new residents must satisfy whichever integration requirements apply to their individual circumstances. The Dutch government expects newcomers to work towards meeting these standards following their arrival.

Work without permit: Netherlands lists eligible countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Netherlands had released the full list of 30 countries whose citizens can work in the country without a work permit.

The exemption applies to citizens of European Economic Area countries and Switzerland under specific conditions.

Source: Legit.ng