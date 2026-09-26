Charly Boy has opened up about how he handled the moment his two daughters disclosed their sexuality to him

The veteran entertainer admitted he initially struggled with the revelation but later changed his perspective

He explained why love, their happiness and independence became more important to him than trying to control their personal choices

Veteran Nigerian entertainer Charly Boy has explained why he decided to support his two daughters after they opened up to him about their sexuality.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH Newspaper, the outspoken entertainer stated that his younger daughter was the first to tell him, while her elder sister opened up about her sexuality years later.

Charly Boy opens up about how he handled the moment his two daughters disclosed their sexuality to him. Photos: @areafada01/IG.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy admits it was difficult

Charly Boy said accepting the news was initially difficult, particularly when his younger daughter first told him.

He explained that part of his concern at the time was that she had not had children, unlike her older sister, who had already built a family.

However, his perspective gradually changed as he considered his daughters’ happiness and independence.

The entertainer noted that his older daughter is a mother of six and also has a great-grandchild, making him realise that she is an adult capable of making decisions about her own life.

Charly Boy said he did not want disagreements over his daughters’ personal choices to damage their relationship.

He explained that as long as his children are independent and not demanding money from him, he believes their lives belong to them.

The veteran entertainer also reflected on modern parenting, saying parents can advise younger generations but cannot dictate every decision they make.

Charly Boy admits he initially struggled with the revelation but later changed his perspective. Photo: @areafada01.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy addresses gay rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran entertainer Charly Boy addressed years of speculation about his sexuality, saying critics were free to say whatever they wanted about him.

The 74-year-old explained that embracing one's feminine side does not make a person less of a man, while criticising what he described as narrow-minded attitudes towards self-expression.

Charly Boy, known for his unconventional fashion and outspoken lifestyle, also reflected on how his appearance had attracted misunderstanding over the years, including from his late father.

Source: Legit.ng