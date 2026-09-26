The FCT Police Commissioner named a woman and two hotel staff members as suspects connected to a body found under Katampe Bridge in Abuja on August 26

Police said the deceased had been reported missing by his family before his body was discovered along the Kubwa Expressway

Investigators traced a key lead to the deceased's missing mobile phone, which pointed them to a woman he had allegedly been in a romantic relationship with

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has linked a woman and two employees of a Gwarinpa guest house to the dumping of a man's body found under the Katampe Bridge along the Kubwa Expressway in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Sanusi, said the body was discovered on August 26, after the man had been reported missing by members of his family.

As reported by The Punch, he revealed this on Saturday, September 26, 2026, during a press briefing at the Command headquarters in Abuja.

Sanusi noted that public commentary had initially associated the death with kidnapping and "one chance" robbery, but investigators pursued a separate line of inquiry driven by the family's missing persons report.

The missing phone became a breakthrough

According to Sanusi, the deceased's missing mobile phone turned out to be the most important clue in the case.

"In the course of the investigation, we discovered that the deceased's mobile phone was missing. This became a significant lead in the investigation, and our operatives commenced efforts to track the device and establish its last known location and usage," he said.

Though the phone had been switched off, investigators were able to trace the last known communication to a woman identified as Mrs Rukayat Muhammed of Garki Area 2.

Further checks revealed that Muhammed, who is married, had allegedly been in a romantic relationship with the deceased and had saved his contact under the name "Safiyat" on her phone.

What happened at guest house

Police said the two had checked into Good Samaritan Guest House on Second Avenue, Gwarinpa, where Muhammed allegedly found the man no longer breathing. Instead of alerting the police, she took his mobile phone and left the premises.

Hours later, hotel management was unable to reach the occupants of the room and eventually gained access, where they found the man's body.

Two hotel workers, identified as Ibrahim Omeiza and Kefat Bitrus, then allegedly removed the body from the room, transported it to the Kubwa Expressway and dumped it under the Katampe Bridge.

"Rather than immediately reporting the incident to the Police, the suspect took the deceased's mobile phone and left the hotel," Sanusi said.

He referred to Muhammed's actions before the body was discovered by hotel staff.

Sanusi said the investigation linked all three suspects, Muhammed, Omeiza, and Bitrus, to the chain of events that led to the body being found under the bridge.

Police react as Ogun pastor, wife found dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Celestial Church of Christ evangelist, Abidemi Odukoya, and his wife, Adenike, died following a reported altercation at their home in Ogun state.

Neighbours said they were alerted by cries for help around 1 am on August 25 and found Adenike lying in a pool of blood inside the house.

The Ogun police command confirmed the incident and disclosed that investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of both deaths.

Source: Legit.ng