Is Hayden Christensen married? The Canadian actor is currently unmarried and is believed to be single. He was previously engaged to actress Rachel Bilson, but they never tied the knot. Rachel and Hayden were in an on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2017 and had a daughter, Briar Rose.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen at the Glacier Films launch party on 19 May 2013 in Cannes, France. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

As of 2026, Canadian actor Hayden Christensen is unmarried .

. He was in an on-and-off relationship with actress Rachel Bilson from 2007 to 2017 after meeting on the set of their film Jumper .

after meeting on the set of their film . Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson were engaged in 2008 , separated briefly in 2010, and separated permanently in 2017.

, separated briefly in 2010, and separated permanently in 2017. The former couple share a daughter, Briar Rose , born in 2014.

, born in 2014. Since his split from Rachel in 2017, Christensen has kept his dating life very private and is reportedly single.

Profile summary

Full name Hayden Christensen Gender Male Date of birth 19 April 1981 Age 44 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father David Christensen Mother Alie Nelson Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 1 Education Unionville High School Profession Actor, producer Net worth $10 million

Is Hayden Christensen married?

As of 2026, actor Hayden Christensen, known for his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars media franchise, is unmarried and is reportedly single. While he has never walked down the aisle, his relationship history is highlighted by a long-term, high-profile engagement with Rachel Bilson that ultimately ended.

Here is a look at Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson's relationship timeline:

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

2007: Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson met on the set of the film Jumper

In 2007, Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson first met on the set of the science-fiction action film Jumper. The two actors were cast as the film's lead couple. Christensen played David Rice, a young man with teleportation abilities, and Bilson played Millie Harris, his childhood sweetheart and primary love interest.

At the time of filming, both actors were 26 years old. Bilson was fresh off her breakout role in The O.C. and had recently ended a high-profile relationship with her co-star Adam Brody. Although they began dating shortly after meeting in 2007, they were famously private.

They were photographed together around Los Angeles for nearly a year before any public confirmation of their relationship.

December 2008: Christensen and Rachel got engaged

In December 2008, Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson got engaged privately during the holiday season. Christensen reportedly proposed over Christmas while the couple was staying with his family in Vancouver, Canada.

He presented her with a large diamond ring that he reportedly picked out with help from his sisters. Bilson was first spotted wearing the ring in February 2009 while shopping in Los Angeles. As reported by Irish Examiner, a source told America's Star magazine:

He gave her a diamond ring, and she accepted without hesitation. Everyone's so excited. Hayden's family adores Rachel - his sisters even helped him pick out the ring.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson at GQ & Dior Homme's Kris Van Assche dinner at the Cooper Square Hotel. Photo: Steve Eichner

Source: Getty Images

May 2010: Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen attended the Met Gala

On 3 May 2010, Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson attended the Met Gala together in New York City. The event celebrated the opening of the exhibition "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity."

Rachel Bilson wore a teal-coloured, belted fit-and-flare Louis Vuitton dress, paired with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals. Hayden Christensen opted for a classic black tuxedo, contrasting with the more casual suits he had worn to previous events.

August 2010: The couple briefly called off their engagement

In August 2010, Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson officially called off their engagement for the first time. According to People magazine, distance was reportedly one of the main reasons for the split. Bilson lived primarily in Los Angeles, while Christensen spent most of his time in his native Canada.

They reconciled three months later and according to Rachel Bilson, they were closer than ever. The actress told Cosmopolitan in 2013:

I'm a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I'm definitely the person who would make him his favourite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

29 October 2014: Hayden and Bilson welcomed a daughter, Briar Rose

On 29 October 2014, Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson welcomed their first and only child, a daughter named Briar Rose Christensen. Bilson's representative officially confirmed the birth to Page Six on 6 November 2014.

According to Christensen, their daughter's name came from a pretty magical place. During his appearance on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family in 2015, the Star War said:

There's a Disney reference there, I suppose. The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. We both love all things Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name. We have Disney songs playing around the house 24/7 right now.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen at Toho Cinemas Roppongi Hills on 26 February 2008 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

September 2017: Christensen and Rachel officially split after nearly 10 years together

In September 2017, Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson officially ended their nearly 10-year relationship. According to E! News, the couple had been on the outs for a few months before deciding to make it official.

At the time of the split, they were living in different countries. Bilson was based full-time in Los Angeles, while Christensen was living in Toronto, Canada. According to a source who spoke to People, differences in their personalities contributed to the split. The insider explained,

Rachel is very outgoing, and her friends are very important to her. Hayden is the opposite. He can be very antisocial. Hayden never wanted to join her for special occasions, like weddings. Rachel had to attend by herself.

Post-split: Christensen and Rachel remains amicable, successfully co-parenting their daughter

Despite the split, both actors have remained dedicated to an amicable co-parenting relationship for their daughter, Briar Rose. Bilson has since moved on to other relationships, including a brief, high-profile romance with Bill Hader, while Christensen continues to maintain a very private personal life.

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on 7 December 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

April 2021: Rachel opened up about co-parenting with Hayden during pandemic

On 5 April 2021, Rachel Bilson appeared on the debut episode of the Betches Moms podcast, where she shared rare details about her and Hayden Christensen’s approach to co-parenting their daughter, Briar Rose, during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per People, the actress said:

Luckily [my daughter's] dad is pretty hardcore with [the COVID restrictions]. But you have to trust each other, and you are bubbled up. It's also nice because she's had the opportunity to have another house to go and not be stuck in our house the entire time, so I'm grateful for that, and we've just handled it. Survival mode.

FAQs

Who is Hayden Christensen? He is a Canadian actor best known for his roles in the Star Wars prequel films and Disney+ series like Obi-Wan Kenobi. He also starred in films like Life as a House, Shattered Glass, and Jumper. How old is Hayden Christensen? Hayden is 45 years old as of 2026. He was born on 19 April 1981 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Who is Hayden Christensen's wife? The Hollywood actor has never been married. Is Hayden Christensen in a relationship? As of 2026, Hayden is reported to be single. Are Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson still together? The couple officially split in September 2017. Why did Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson split? The two reportedly parted ways because of constant conflicts over everyday issues and personality differences. Who is Hayden Christensen's daughter? His daughter is Briar Rose Christensen, born on 29 29 October 2014. Who had custody of Briar Rose? Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson have a joint co-parenting arrangement.

Hayden Christensen has never been married and is currently believed to be single. His most significant relationship was with actress Rachel Bilson, whom he engaged twice, but never made it to the altar. Since his split from Bilson, the actor has lived a private life on his farm in Ontario, Canada, away from the Hollywood spotlight.

Hayden Christensen has never been married and is currently believed to be single. His most significant relationship was with Rachel Bilson, with whom he engaged twice. Hayden and Rachel were together for nearly a decade after meeting on the set of their film Jumper. Though they never married, they share a daughter and have maintained a committed co-parenting relationship since their final split in 2017.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng