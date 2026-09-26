Maame Yaa Gyasiwaa stepped away from X without explanation and quietly dedicated herself to completing her medical studies

The Ghanaian woman credited her success to faith, writing with assurance that God finishes what He starts

She shared graduation photos on X to announce her achievement to her followers on the platform

Maame Yaa Gyasiwaa, a Ghanaian woman, returned to X after a long absence to share news that left her followers celebrating alongside her, she had earned a medical degree.

Posting her graduation photos on the platform, the newly qualified doctor announced that she had passed her final examinations, signing off the post with her new title for the very first time.

Lady returns to X to announce her medical degree. Photo credit: @gyasiwaa22/X.

Source: Twitter

From Silence to Handling Stethoscope

Rather than documenting the journey publicly, Gyasiwaa went quiet on social media and let the work speak for itself. When she finally resurfaced, it was with both a celebration and an explanation.

"Well… I disappeared from X and came back with a medical degree," she wrote, capturing in a single sentence the months or years of study that had kept her away.

Her post was filled with equal parts relief and gratitude, with Gyasiwaa crediting her faith as the force that carried her through to the finish line.

"By the infinite mercies and grace of God, I PASSED MY FINAL EXAMS," she wrote, adding, "God really does finish what He starts."

Dr. Maame Yaa Gyasiwaa Makes Her Entrance

The announcement doubled as a formal reintroduction to her online community. She closed the post by presenting herself under her new name: "Reintroducing, Dr.(Med) Maame Yaa Gyasiwaa."

The post quickly drew warm reactions from users who were moved by both her achievement and the quiet determination it represented.

Her decision to stay off social media and focus entirely on her studies resonated with many, turning the graduation announcement into more than just a personal milestone.

See the post below:

Lady marks years of becoming doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Motunrayo_ak shared a side-by-side photo on X celebrating two years since she became a doctor.

The post featured a childhood photo of her posing as a doctor alongside a current photo of herself in the profession.

Source: Legit.ng