The UK Home Office published guidance listing specific categories of people who are fully exempt from getting permission when entering the country

Diplomatic staff, heads of state, government members, and military personnel are among those who do not need an ETA or visa to enter the UK

Crew members of ships, aircraft, and international trains also fall under a separate exemption from needing permission to enter the UK

The UK Home Office has published official guidance identifying the categories of people who do not need permission to enter the country.

The guidance exempted them from standard immigration controls including the requirement to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) or visa.

UK mentions people exempt from needing permission to enter country. Photo credit: BBC, Craig Hastings/ Getty Images. Depicted persons except Andy Burnham have no relationship with story.

Source: UGC

The guidance outlines two broad groups: those exempt from immigration control entirely, and those exempt from needing permission to enter.

Crew Members Who Do Not Need Permission to Enter

A separate category covers people who do not need permission to enter the UK at all. This applies to crew members arriving on a ship, shuttle train, or aircraft, provided they are also departing on the same vessel or transport within 7 days. This includes captains of ships and aircraft.

However, this exemption does not apply to those subject to a deportation order, those previously refused entry to the UK, anyone required to undergo examination under the Immigration Act 1971, or offshore workers.

Exempted from Needing ETA

Beyond this, the guidance also identifies transport workers who are exempt from needing an ETA even if their nationality would ordinarily require one.

Seafarers arriving and departing as crew, ILO book holders joining a vessel leaving UK waters, and repatriating seafarers all qualify. Ferry crew operating in and out of UK waters, airline crew deadheading or positioning through the UK, and international rail crew on through-trains or shuttle trains scheduled to leave within 7 days are similarly covered.

The Home Office clarified that crew members who travel to the UK to undertake activities under the standard visitor route still need an ETA, making the distinction between transit and leisure travel an important one for those in these professions.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng