The UK Home Office outlined who qualifies for a citizenship application fee waiver and who should take a different route entirely

Children under 18 who cannot afford essential living costs or accommodation may be eligible to apply for the fee waiver

One specific group of children has been directed away from the fee waiver process, with a separate provision available to them instead

The UK Home Office has spelled out the rules around its citizenship application fee waiver for children under 18.

The guidance also included a clear directive aimed at one specific group of young applicants.

UK explains why a category of children should not apply for citizenship fee waiver. Photo credit: Reuters, Justin Tallis/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Who Should Not Apply for the Fee Waiver

Under the scheme, children who are eligible for British citizenship but whose families genuinely cannot afford the application fee may apply for a waiver.

Qualifying financial circumstances include having no stable place to live, being unable to cover basic living costs such as food and heating, or being left without enough money after paying for accommodation and other essential needs.

A parent or legal guardian can submit the application on behalf of a child and may include other children in the same submission.

Despite the broad eligibility, the Home Office has been explicit that one group of children should not go through the fee waiver process at all.

Children who are currently in the care of a local authority are directed to skip the waiver application entirely.

Instead, they should provide evidence of their local authority care status when applying for citizenship directly, as the application will be free of charge for them automatically.

This distinction is an important one, as applying for a fee waiver in this case would be an unnecessary step.

The Home Office has made provision for looked-after children to access the citizenship process without cost through a separate and more straightforward route.

How the Fee Waiver Application Works

Eligible children can apply for the waiver either online or by post, though applicants based in Guernsey or Jersey must use the postal route.

Those on the Isle of Man cannot currently apply for this fee waiver at all. Where an online fee waiver application is approved, the UK citizenship application that follows must also be submitted online.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng