A cholera outbreak broke out at Kurmawa Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kano State, killing two inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service confirmed the outbreak on September 23 after the first case was detected six days earlier

NCoS Controller-General Sylvester Nwakuche deployed senior medical personnel to the facility as part of an emergency response

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Two inmates have died following a cholera outbreak at the Kurmawa Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kano State,

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) spokesman, Chief Superintendent of Corrections JN Osuji, said the first case emerged on September 17 when an inmate reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea.

As reported by Daily Trust, Osuji announced this information on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The inmate was immediately moved to the facility's medical centre for treatment, and emergency health protocols were activated the following morning.

Laboratory tests carried out alongside Kano State public health authorities on September 23 formally confirmed the cholera outbreak.

One of the two deaths occurred within the custodial centre, while the other was recorded at the Kano State Infectious Diseases Hospital.

NCoS response to Kano outbreak

Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, ordered sustained medical intervention and directed a team of senior medical staff from the NCoS National Headquarters to travel to the facility for continued monitoring and support.

"The Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed that a cholera outbreak at the Kurmawa Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kano has been contained," Osuji said in the statement.

"The Service says no further deaths have been recorded since the outbreak was confirmed," he added.

Nwakuche also co-ordinated with the Kano State Government to introduce additional preventive measures aimed at stopping a recurrence of the outbreak.

Authorities reassure public on inmate healthcare

The NCoS said its intervention had brought the situation under control and reassured Nigerians that inmates at the facility continued to receive medical care from qualified health personnel.

The service also urged the public to rely only on verified information from official sources when seeking updates on the outbreak.

Cholera Outbreak Hits ISWAP terrorists' stronghold

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that intelligence sources disclosed that a cholera outbreak killed nine ISWAP fighters in the Timbuktu Triangle, a terrorist stronghold in Borno State.

Two infected fighters were reportedly executed by fellow terrorists after treatment efforts at Kimba village failed.

Operation HADIN KAI troops continued sustained offensives targeting ISWAP enclaves and logistics networks across the Lake Chad region.

Source: Legit.ng