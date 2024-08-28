Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's biography: Meet Morgan Freeman's ex-wife

Morgan Freeman is an enigmatic figure with significant influence in the global entertainment scene. He is best known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Bruce Almighty, and the Now You See Me film series. His ex-wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw, remains a mysterious yet influential person in his life, and her contribution to his success can not be understated.

Morgan Freeman attended the screening of The Shawshank Redemption (L). His ex-wife, Jeanette Adair, is pictured in a different place (R). Photo: Presley Ann/TCM, @lastgirlchild (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Morgan Freeman’s global cultural influence and impact as one of the most seasoned actors raises curiosities about fundamental aspects of his life, including his family and love life. Freeman, who played God on Bruce Almighty, was married twice, first to Jeanette Adair Bradshaw and later to Myrna Colley-Lee.

Profile summary

Full name Jeanette Adair Bradshaw Gender Female Birth Year 1940s Age 80s (as of 2024) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Morgan Freeman Children Deena Adair, Morgana Freeman

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's bio

Much is not known about Bradshaw's life. Some speculate she was born in the 1940s. However, Rennwoods alleges that she was born on 30 November 1940. Therefore, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's age as of 2024 is 84. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How did Jeanette Adair Bradshaw meet Morgan Freeman?

Top-5 facts about Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. Photo: @lastgirlchild/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw and Morgan Freeman haven't revealed any details regarding their love story. However, it is the public domain that they met in the 1960s. The A-list celebrity married Bradshaw on 22 October 1967.

The couple remained married for a little over a decade, during which time he began his gruelling break into TV screens. During this time, he appeared in The Electric Company, Who Says I Can't Ride a Rainbow!, Blade, and The Mighty Gents.

The couple got divorced on 18 November 1979. The reasons for the divorce have not been revealed. In an interview with The Telegram, Morgan spoke of his marriage and parenting journey. He said:

I was busy trying to be an actor, and the two did not go together in my youth. I am not sure fatherhood changed me. You have to be married to be a father. I sired a couple of kids without being married, but that does not make you a father. It took me a while to become a father.

Morgan Freeman and Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's children

Before his marriage to Bradshaw, Freeman had two sons from previous relationships, Alfonso and Saifoulaye Freeman. Here are details of her children with Morgan Freeman.

1. Deena Adair

Morgan Freeman (L) and Deena Adair (R) attended the premiere of Landing Up at the 20th Annual Dances With Films on 7 June 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Greg Doherty (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to People, the renowned American actor adopted Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's firstborn daughter, Deena Freeman. In an interview with the media, Freeman spoke about the adoption process, saying;

I have a stepdaughter, whom I adopted as soon as I could. There was a legislative action at the time that stood in the way of adopting a girl. I do not remember.

Deena has received over 60 credits for her work as a hair and makeup artist. Most notably, she received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for outstanding hairstyling in Ring of Fire and Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story. She is best known for her roles in the make-up departments of the superhero films Loki, Chain Reaction, Oblivion, Thunder Force, and Civil War.

2. Morgana Freeman

American actor Morgan Freeman (R) and his daughter Morgana (L) at the premiere of Oblivion at Dolby Theatre on 10 April 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The couple had a second daughter, Morgana Freeman, who was born in 1971. Between 1990 and 1993, she attended Spelman College, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Economics.

In 1991, she studied cosmetology at the Atlanta Area Technical. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is an executive director at the Tallahatchie River Foundation, a civic and social organisation dedicated to providing quality early childhood education in Mississippi.

FAQs

When is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's birthday? While details of Morgan Freeman's ex-wife's personal life remain unknown, she allegedly celebrates her birthday on 30 November. Where is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw now? Since her divorce, Bradshaw has chosen to stay out of the limelight. How long was Morgan Freeman married to his first wife? Morgan and Jeanette we married for about 12 years between 1967 and 1979. What is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's net worth? According to The Eden Coffee, The Global Stardom, and Networth Mirror, her net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $4 million Did Morgan Freeman marry again? On 16 June 1984, the American actor married costume and wardrobe designer Myrna Colley-Lee. Who is Morgan Freeman's wife? At the time of writing, the actor is not married. Who are Morgan Freeman's children? His biological children are Alfonso, Saifoulaye, and Morgan Freeman. He adopted his first wife's daughter, Deena Adair.

Unlike most celebrity wives, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw has maintained a low profile in the public eye. Details of her personal life, such as her career and love life after the divorce, have yet to be revealed. She has two children, Deena Adair and Morgana Freeman, and one granddaughter, E'dena Hines.

Legit.ng has published the biography of Eila Mary Matt. Matt is a business executive who was married to former child star and Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams. The Hollywood actor was best known for his early acting days, playing in Here Come the Brides, Mission: Impossible, Murder, She Wrote, General Hospital, and Dancing With The Stars.

Celebrity relationships take on a life of their own in the limelight. However, Eila Mary Matt has succeeded in keeping the details of her life private. Read on to uncover details of her marriage, career and more.

Source: Legit.ng