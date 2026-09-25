The US government confirmed that certain groups can file Form N-400 for naturalisation without paying the standard application fee

Active-duty service members and qualifying military veterans are among those who qualify for the automatic fee waiver under US immigration law

Civilians facing financial hardship may also qualify for a full or reduced fee waiver through a separate application process

The United States government has confirmed that specific categories of people can apply for citizenship without paying the standard Form N-400 naturalisation fee, which currently stands at $760 (roughly ₦1,216,000).

The guidance, published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), outlines who qualifies for a full fee exemption and how the waiver works in each case.

US lists two groups eligible for a citizenship application fee exemption. Photo credit: Alex Wong

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for free US citizenship application

The following categories of people are exempt from paying the fee when applying for naturalisation:

1. Active-duty service members filing under INA Sections 328 or 329 of the Immigration and Nationality Act pay $0 (₦0) for Form N-400, with the waiver applied automatically by law and no separate waiver form required.

2. Qualifying military veterans who served honourably during peacetime or a designated period of hostilities also pay $0 (₦0), provided they file Form N-426 (Request for Certification of Military or Naval Service) to certify their service record.

USCIS noted that members of the military may also be exempt from other standard naturalisation requirements. Those who served honourably during a designated period of hostilities, for instance, may not need to meet the usual US residency or physical presence requirements before filing.

The agency was clear that applicants in these military categories should not submit Form I-912 (the general fee waiver request), as the exemption is granted automatically under statute.

US citizenship: Fee waivers available for financial hardship

Civilians who do not qualify through military service can still seek relief through a financial hardship route by filing Form I-912. Two options exist under this pathway:

1. A full fee waiver ($0 / ₦0) is available to applicants whose household income falls at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, those who already receive a means-tested government benefit, or those facing severe financial hardship.

2. A reduced fee of $380 (roughly ₦608,000) applies to paper applications where the household income falls between 150% and 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

USCIS said applicants must meet all the relevant requirements under either INA Section 328 or 329 before they can file under those provisions.

Full details of the naturalisation requirements for current and former US military members are available on the USCIS official website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had named five categories of family members who qualify for a Green Card.

Guide to becoming US citizen via naturalisation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US had published a 10-step guide to becoming an American citizen through naturalisation.

The guide walks applicants through the required documentation, fees, examinations, and civic responsibilities involved in earning American citizenship.

If you were not born in the US, or if you did not automatically acquire or derive citizenship from your parents after birth, you must proceed with the naturalisation application.

Source: Legit.ng