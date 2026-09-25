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Anambra Alleges Peter Obi Left Workers' Entitlements Unpaid for 8 Years, Releases New Documents
Politics

Anambra Alleges Peter Obi Left Workers' Entitlements Unpaid for 8 Years, Releases New Documents

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Anambra State's official new media account alleged that Peter Obi failed to pay state workers' entitlements during his entire eight-year tenure as governor
  • The post, labelled Part 3 of a series, came with images of what appeared to be official government payment documents as evidence
  • The claim sparked sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians dismissing the posts as politically motivated attacks on the 2027 presidential hopeful

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra State - The official new media account of the Anambra State government has accused the 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi of failing to pay state workers' entitlements throughout his eight years in office, claiming that Governor Charles Soludo has since settled those outstanding obligations in two tranches.

The post was the third in a series targeting Obi's record as governor of Anambra state from 2006 to 2014.

Read also

Peter Obi denies rift with Governor Soludo, clears air on ₦127bn Anambra debt controversy

"Peter Obi left unpaid": Anambra claims Soludo settles workers' entitlements
Anambra shares payment documents, claiming Governor Soludo settled the alleged arrears in two tranches. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/Charles Soludo
Source: Facebook

It was published on Friday, September 25, 2026, via @AnambraNewMedia and accompanied by images appearing to show official government payment and release-of-funds documents.

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"The Soludo administration paid the first tranche of State workers' entitlements — entitlements Peter Obi left unpaid during his eight years as governor. Gov Soludo has now also paid the second," the post read, adding: "Peter Obi knows we know he's lying."

The Anambra New Media account did not specify which interview or public statement by Obi prompted the series of posts.

Reactions to Anambra allegation against Peter Obi

The claims drew a wave of pushback from social media users, many of whom questioned the timing and intent of the posts.

@Cjameswave wrote:

"Our Oga said we are done having this conversation. Peter Obi showed us his handover notes, and he is not contesting governorship with Soludo. The governor can now concentrate on the major flooding ravaging Anambra State. We are concentrating on saving Nigeria through Peter Obi."

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@solomonjunior05 challenged the government account directly:

"I'm expecting you guys to say Peter Obi embezzled so and so amount of money during his tenure as governor, then send the EFCC to arrest him. Anything apart from that, please allow Peter to breathe and concentrate on how to rescue Nigeria."

@NkemchoFra68038 was equally dismissive:

"Abeg make una go sit down we re tired of this ur fake indictment against ur state brother.. Whoever that sent u people tell the person u failed in ur mission to indict Obi."

Not all reactions defended Obi. @juicynews4you wrote:

"If Obi wouldn't even be accountable for his deeds in Anambra, how do you expect him to do the same for the country?"

@Ifeoluw24196220 added:

"I watched the interview, and I can see how a grown man is trying to defend what would have required him to apologise to Nigerians for an oversight in his statement, but once a fraud, a man is forever a fraud."

Read also

Laide Olabanji backs Peter Obi for 2027, tells rival tribe to step aside

See the original post that sparked the debate below:

Peter Obi clears air on ₦127bn debt controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi publicly addressed two controversies: an alleged falling-out with Governor Soludo and debt claims tied to his time as Anambra governor.

The Anambra State Government said eight external borrowings linked to Obi's tenure had $92.35m outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

Obi questioned how the $123.77m figure was calculated, citing Debt Management Office records that showed far lower figures when he left office in 2014.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Peter ObiAnambra StateCharles Soludo
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