The Super Eagles are set to face Madagascar in Uyo as matchday one of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers kicks off

Victor Osimhen is out with a groin injury, putting pressure on other attackers to step up in both qualifier matches

Legit.ng identified five players whose performances will be critical for Nigeria against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria's Super Eagles have wrapped up preparations ahead of their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, with the match scheduled to take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo. After that fixture, the team will travel to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29.

Victor Osimhen, who would have been Nigeria's biggest weapon, will not feature in either match due to a groin injury. His absence removes both a reliable goal threat and the psychological pressure his presence places on opposing defences.

Victor Osimhen misses AFCON 2027 qualifier due to injury. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

However, several other Eagles players carry the quality to fill that gap.

Legit.ng looks at five players to watch out for against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Super Eagles stars who must deliver

1. Stanley Nwabali

Stanley Nwabali is back between the posts for Nigeria following his absence since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with regular first choice Maduka Okoye arriving late to camp. The Chippa United goalkeeper will need to be disciplined and sharp, cutting out the errors and distractions that have occasionally cost him in the past. A clean sheet would give Nigeria a significant platform in both matches.

2. Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey, who captains Fulham, remains Nigeria's most consistent defensive presence. His ability to adapt to different centre-back partners and lead from the back will be central to keeping the team organised. How he performs technically and sets the tone defensively could determine how much pressure the attack faces.

3. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi carries a point to prove heading into these qualifiers. Many Nigerian supporters felt his performance in the 2025 AFCON semi-final against Morocco, where Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea's officiating drew widespread criticism, fell below what was needed. Under coach Chelle, the Fulham midfielder has become the engine of Nigeria's play, and his form in the middle of the park will be key to how the team controls both fixtures.

4. Akor Adams

With Osimhen unavailable, Akor Adams becomes the focal point of Nigeria's attack. Adams marked his debut with a goal and quickly established himself as a natural partner for Osimhen in a dangerous front two. Now he must either build a productive understanding with a new striking partner quickly or be prepared to lead the line on his own.

5. Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman arrives at these qualifiers as the 2024 African Footballer of the Year and the player widely regarded as Nigeria's standout performer at the last two continental tournaments. In the absence of Osimhen, Lookman carries the heaviest expectation when it comes to creating and scoring goals. His movement, finishing, and link-up play will be the difference between Nigeria taking maximum points and dropping them.

Eric Chelle charges Super Eagles players

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle urged Super Eagles players to show aggression and intensity on the pitch when they face Madagascar.

Chelle outlined these demands during his pre-match conference, adding that he believes those two factors will be key to securing victory.

Source: Legit.ng