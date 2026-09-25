Tonto Dikeh Breaks Down in Emotion Over Touching Tribute From Her 10-Year-Old Son
- Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh broke down in emotion after seeing what her son, King Andre, posted on WhatsApp
- The 10-year-old JSS1 student shared a heartfelt religious message about his mother that left her overwhelmed
- Tonto Dikeh expressed pride in her son, describing him as a young empathetic man growing up beautifully
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Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was moved to tears after stumbling upon her son King Andre's WhatsApp status, which carried an unexpected and deeply personal tribute to her.
The movie star, who has raised King Andre largely in the public eye, shared what her 10-year-old son had posted on his WhatsApp status, and it clearly hit close to home.
The young JSS1 student's post read:
"I asked God for water, and He gave me the ocean. I asked God for light, and He gave me the sun. I asked God for an angel, and He gave me my mother."
Tonto Dikeh responds to King Andre's post
The actress did not hold back her emotions after seeing the tribute. She reposted it alongside a message expressing just how much it meant to her, revealing that she needed to see those words at that particular moment.
"My 10-year-old JSS1 son's WhatsApp status tonight. I needed his. So proud of the young empathetic man you're growing up to be," she wrote.
What made the moment even more striking was the spontaneity of it. King Andre did not post the tribute on a birthday, Mother's Day, or any other occasion; it appeared to be a simple, unprompted expression of love from a child to his mother.
Tonto described herself as proud not just of the sentiment behind the words, but of the kind of person her son is becoming, one who is emotionally aware and thoughtful at such a young age.
See the post Tonto shared on Instagram:
Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga
Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.
Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.
However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video in which she appeared unbothered by the allegations made against her.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.