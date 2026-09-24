Veteran actress Yetunde Wunmi has opened up about the heartbreaking death of her son at just one year and 10 days old

The actress disclosed that she had already left her matrimonial home before the devastating loss

Yetunde also recounted her NDLEA arrest and disclosed that she had seen the incident twice in her dreams before it happened

Veteran Nollywood actress Yetunde Wunmi has shared a painful account of losing her son at the tender age of one year and 10 days.

The actress opened up about the tragedy in a recent interview with Feelrightnews TV.

She reflected on some of the difficult experiences she has faced in her personal life and career.

The actress disclosed that she had already left her husband’s house before her son passed away.

Yetunde Wunmi opens up about the heartbreaking death of her son at just one year and 10 days old. Photos: @fatillelog/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, the loss remains one of the most painful experiences she has had to endure.

She also disclosed that the child’s father later gave their son a difficult choice involving her acting career and him.

The revelation gives a glimpse into the family struggles that surrounded the actress before the devastating loss.

The arrest Yetunde Wunmi saw coming

Yetunde also spoke about her arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the airport, an experience she said left her questioning why she had found herself in such a situation.

Interestingly, she claimed she had seen the incident twice in her dreams before it happened but ignored the signs.

Watch the YouTube video of Yetunde Wunmi's interview here:

Reactions trail Yetunde Wunmi's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@i_am_kayus stated:

"Short cut no too good for this life, but all thanks to God ile anu olohun kin su"

@ola_anii noted:

"@marycris2007 Yes you also have to keep your alter(Prayer Life) going to keep it. Whatever you don’t use or guard will be taking from you"

@nutty_cameo shared:

"Every beauty will fade , just takes time . Life leads to only place the ground"

Yetunde Wunmi discloses that she had already left her matrimonial home before the devastating loss. Photo: @yetundewunmi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lola Idije marks birthday in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lola Idije celebrated her birthday in style. The actress shared new photos of herself on her verified Instagram page to celebrate her new year.

Lola chose to wear a beautiful velvet dress, laced with a stone design for her photoshoot, when people her age could have preferred traditional attire.

Source: Legit.ng