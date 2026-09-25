Nollywood actress Evan Okoro's estranged husband shared a new video alongside the actress, suggesting a reconciliation

The post came after Okoro publicly apologised on social media following months of a bitter and very public separation

Evan Okoro had previously claimed her husband threatened her life and petitioned the police over the matter

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro, best known for her role as 'Doctor Maria' in *Sexxy Investment*, appears to have reconciled with her estranged husband after a turbulent and very public fallout.

Her husband shared a cosy video of the two of them together at what appears to be a restaurant or lounge, complete with warm ambient lighting and a relaxed atmosphere.

Evan Okoro and estranged husband spark reactions with post-feud outing. Credit: @evanokoro

Source: Instagram

The caption he posted alongside it read:

"Pain will end, tears will stop, and doors will open, be patient and trust God…"

The post came after Okoro made a public apology on social media, signalling a potential thaw in relations between the couple.

From threats to reconciliation

The reunion is a striking turn of events, given how dramatically things had unravelled between them.

Legit.ng previously reported that Okoro had spoken out in a tearful video, alleging that her husband threatened to kill her if she ever left him. She revealed she had already approached the police about the matter.

"If you leave me, I will kill you," she quoted him as saying.

The actress had also described the marriage as a mistake, saying the union was built on shaky ground from the start.

"This marriage is not working. The shoe I took home is not my size. They didn't pay my bride price, and my family recently called them to come and do it properly," she said at the time.

She further alleged that he became controlling over her finances, particularly after a business trip to Lagos, and that he turned violent when she refused to hand over her earnings.

Watch the reconciliation video that has got fans talking:

Fans react to the couple's reunion

The video has stirred a wave of reactions online, with many finding the swift turnaround both amusing and familiar.

@miszzzara_ wrote:

"I don use you, and Regina learn lesson 😂"

@gentletigress001 commented:

"Moral lesson; no put mouth for husband and wife matter, congratulations 😍"

@lilian_nislaus said:

"Social media too sweet abeg 😂😂😂"

@succeedxchange noted:

"Old video 😂"

@marymagdalenogbodu reacted:

"Temu husband & Wife 😮😛😁"

@officialugeed wrote:

"This guy and clout. This is a very old video"

@nick98031 shared:

"Is a dewu dewu couple may no strange woman Judy ur home 🙏"

Evan Okoro and estranged husband seen together following viral online clash. Credit: @evanokoro

Source: Instagram

Government demolish Evans Okoro's house

Legit.ng had reported that Evan Okoro cried out following her experience with the Delta state government.

The government demolished her house and destroyed her plantation and fish farm. She shared a video of how the house was and the remains as she cried bitterly in the recording.

He called out the government and lamented about her hard work going down the drain.

Source: Legit.ng