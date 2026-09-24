University of Ibadan Publishes M.Sc. Accounting Fees, Gives Students Option to Pay in Instalments
- University of Ibadan LL.M. Programme Costs ₦2,849,000, Payable Over 22 Months
- The University of Ibadan E-Campus announced the school fees for its online Master of Laws programme
- The full tuition for the LL.M. programme is set at ₦2,849,000, with a monthly instalment option available
- The fee covers full tuition, digital library access, online exams, and a University of Ibadan qualification
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The University of Ibadan E-Campus has released the fee structure for its online Master of Laws (LL.M.) programme, giving prospective students a clearer picture of what to expect financially before enrolling.
The total tuition for the programme stands at ₦2,849,000. For students who cannot pay the full amount upfront, the university offers a flexible payment plan spread across 22 months, with ₦140,000 due each month.
What the LL.M. programme costs at UI
According to the university, the tuition fee is all-inclusive and covers the following:
What the UI LL.M. tuition fee covers
University of Ibadan E-Campus announces Master of Laws school fees, lists benefits covered by the tuition
- Full tuition and assessment
- Digital library access
- Interactive learning platform
- Online examinations
- Academic and technical support
- A University of Ibadan qualification upon completion
The inclusion of a recognised University of Ibadan qualification is likely to be a significant draw for prospective students, given the institution's long-standing academic reputation in Nigeria and across the continent.
The entirely online delivery model through the E-Campus also means that working legal professionals or those based outside Ibadan can pursue the degree without relocating.
UI announces fees for Computer Science
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) had released the fee structure for students pursuing postgraduate studies in Computer Science.
According to the breakdown, master's students are required to pay ₦246,700, while those enrolled in the PhD programme are expected to pay ₦341,700. The figures cover tuition and other listed charges but exclude late registration fees and some additional payments.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng