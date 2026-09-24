University of Ibadan LL.M. Programme Costs ₦2,849,000, Payable Over 22 Months

The University of Ibadan E-Campus announced the school fees for its online Master of Laws programme

The full tuition for the LL.M. programme is set at ₦2,849,000, with a monthly instalment option available

The fee covers full tuition, digital library access, online exams, and a University of Ibadan qualification

The University of Ibadan E-Campus has released the fee structure for its online Master of Laws (LL.M.) programme, giving prospective students a clearer picture of what to expect financially before enrolling.

The total tuition for the programme stands at ₦2,849,000. For students who cannot pay the full amount upfront, the university offers a flexible payment plan spread across 22 months, with ₦140,000 due each month.

University of Ibadan announces M.Sc. Accounting school fees. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: University of Ibadan, Getty images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

What the LL.M. programme costs at UI

According to the university, the tuition fee is all-inclusive and covers the following:

What the UI LL.M. tuition fee covers

- Full tuition and assessment

- Digital library access

- Interactive learning platform

- Online examinations

- Academic and technical support

- A University of Ibadan qualification upon completion

The inclusion of a recognised University of Ibadan qualification is likely to be a significant draw for prospective students, given the institution's long-standing academic reputation in Nigeria and across the continent.

The entirely online delivery model through the E-Campus also means that working legal professionals or those based outside Ibadan can pursue the degree without relocating.

UI announces fees for Computer Science

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) had released the fee structure for students pursuing postgraduate studies in Computer Science.

According to the breakdown, master's students are required to pay ₦246,700, while those enrolled in the PhD programme are expected to pay ₦341,700. The figures cover tuition and other listed charges but exclude late registration fees and some additional payments.

Source: Legit.ng