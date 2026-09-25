The UK government has outlined six citizenship registration routes under which applicants under 18 may request a fee waiver

The fee waiver applies to children eligible to register for British citizenship under the British Nationality Act 1981

The routes cover a range of circumstances, from stateless persons to those born in the UK and children with ties to British Overseas Territories

The UK government has published guidance identifying six citizenship registration routes through which children under the age of 18 may apply to have their registration fees waived.

Any child who is eligible to register for British citizenship under the British Nationality Act 1981 and is under 18 years old may submit a request for the relevant fee to be waived. The guidance specifies that the waiver is tied to eligibility, meaning not every applicant will automatically qualify.

The UK mentions the citizenship registration routes eligible for fee waiver requests. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

6 routes covered by UK fee waiver

The government lists six specific application forms under which a fee waiver request can be made.

1. Form MN1 covers the registration of children under the age of 18 in general.

2. Forms S2 and S3 apply to stateless persons seeking to register as British citizens.

3. Form T is intended for individuals who were born in the UK on or after 1 January 1983 and who lived in the country until the age of 10.

4. Form B(OS) applies to those holding one of several limited British nationality statuses, including British Overseas citizens, British subjects, British protected persons, and British National (Overseas) holders, provided they hold no other citizenship or nationality.

5. Form B(OTA) covers a similar group of British Overseas Territories citizens and related statuses. Finally,

6. Form EM allows registration as a British citizen through residence in Hong Kong prior to 1997, though this route is available on paper only.

What guidance means for families

The fee waiver provision is significant for families who may find the cost of citizenship registration a barrier. British citizenship registration fees have historically been a point of contention, with critics arguing they place undue financial pressure on children who are legally entitled to citizenship but cannot afford the cost of applying.

By outlining these six routes clearly, the government's guidance gives families a structured basis on which to request relief from what can be a substantial financial outlay, particularly for households with multiple children or those navigating complex nationality circumstances.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced 34 countries whose citizens can apply for ETA after April 2, 2025.

UK permanent residence: Conditions for Scale-Up workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published the conditions Scale-up Worker visa holders must meet to qualify for permanent residence. Applicants must live and work in the country for five years, meet financial rules and, in some cases, pass the Life in the UK Test.

The settlement application costs £3,226 per person, roughly N6.4 million, while faster decisions can cost an extra £500 or £1,000. But applicants face a key warning: travelling outside the permitted areas while their application is being processed will lead to its withdrawal.

Source: Legit.ng