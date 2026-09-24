Shawn Mendes' family is a tight-knit trio that has shaped the pop star's values, sound, and sense of self. His father, Manuel Mendes, emigrated from Portugal, and his mother, Karen Mendes (née Rayment), is English — making Shawn's ethnicity half Portuguese and half English. His younger sister, Aaliyah Mendes, has built her own following as a model and influencer. Together, the Mendes family has stayed largely private despite global fame.

Shawn Mendes attends GucciCore: Gucci Cruise 2027 (L), and his parents pose smiling (R). Photo: Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Manuel Mendes was born in Lagos, Portugal, and works as a businessman in Toronto selling bar and restaurant supplies.

was born in Lagos, Portugal, and works as a businessman in Toronto selling bar and restaurant supplies. Karen Mendes (née Rayment) was born in England and works as a real estate agent in Pickering, Ontario.

(née Rayment) was born in England and works as a real estate agent in Pickering, Ontario. Shawn's middle name "Raul" and his Portuguese surname both reflect his father's Algarve heritage.

and his Portuguese surname both reflect his father's Algarve heritage. Sister Aaliyah Mendes , born 15 September 2003 , is a model and influencer with around 678K Instagram followers.

, born , is a model and influencer with around 678K Instagram followers. Shawn has a tattoo of "Aaliyah Maria" inked near his collarbone as a tribute to his sister.

Profile summary

Shawn Mendes Manuel Mendes Karen Mendes Aaliyah Mendes Full name Shawn Peter Raul Mendes Manuel "Manny" Mendes Karen Mendes (née Rayment) Aaliyah Nicole Maria Mendes Date of birth 8 August 1998 9 May 1967 Not publicly confirmed 15 September 2003 Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Lagos, Portugal Yeovil, Somerset, England Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Portuguese-Canadian British-Canadian Canadian Occupation Singer, songwriter Businessman Real estate agent Model, influencer Ethnicity Half Portuguese, half English Portuguese English Half Portuguese, half English

Who are Shawn Mendes' parents?

Shawn Peter Raul Mendes was born on 8 August 1998 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His father is of Portuguese descent, from Lagos, and his mother is English, with deep roots in Dorset.

His mother is a real estate agent, while his father is a businessman from the Algarve who sells bar and restaurant supplies in Toronto. The couple settled in Pickering, Ontario, where they raised Shawn and his younger sister.

Manuel Mendes — Shawn's Portuguese father

Manuel "Manny" Mendes is best known as the proud father of global pop sensation Shawn Mendes, but his own story reveals a dedicated Portuguese-Canadian businessman whose cultural roots, work ethic, and family values shaped one of the most successful young artists of this generation.

Shawn Mendes and his father, Manuel, attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He passed his culture on to his children through bilingual communication, regular trips to Portugal, and a clear sense of where the family came from — reflected even in Shawn's middle name, Raul.

Today, living quietly in the Toronto–Pickering area, he maintains a private life while continuing to support his family with the same steady presence that shaped Shawn's rise.

Karen Mendes — Shawn's English mother

Shawn's mother is originally English; she was born in Yeovil, Somerset, England. She moved to Canada, where she met Manuel and built their family together in Pickering.

Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and Karen Mendes backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Karen, of English descent, and Manuel, originating from Lagos, Portugal, instilled in Shawn a diverse musical palate. Karen has worked as a real estate agent throughout Shawn's career, keeping a grounded, private life despite her son's global fame.

What is Shawn Mendes' ethnicity?

Shawn Mendes is technically half Portuguese, half English — and 100% Canadian. His Shawn Mendes ethnicity often generates confusion online, with many fans wrongly assuming a Brazilian connection because of his surname.

Chart-topping musician Shawn Mendes may be from Canada, but his roots lie in Portugal through his father, an immigrant from the Algarve town of Lagos.

Is Shawn Mendes Brazilian or Portuguese?

Shawn Mendes attends the MTV EMAs. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Shawn is Portuguese on his father's side — not Brazilian. The confusion stems partly from his surname and partly from a widely circulated rumour among fans. When asked about his World Cup allegiances, he set the record straight. Shawn Mendes, via Yahoo, said:

I follow Portugal and England because of my parents, who are from the two countries.

What languages does Shawn Mendes speak?

Shawn speaks English and has some Portuguese. In order to pay homage to his Portuguese lineage, he recorded his hit "In My Blood" in Portuguese, and it served as Portugal's official anthem for the 2018 World Cup. While many fans praised the version, several others felt the budding superstar could brush up a bit on his Portuguese. He has not claimed full fluency, but Portugal widely celebrated the gesture.

Shawn Mendes' sister Aaliyah Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Aaliyah Mendes attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Aaliyah Mendes, Shawn Mendes' younger sister, is a model and influencer with nearly 1 million Instagram followers. She has carved out her own identity in fashion, separate from her brother's music career.

Aaliyah Nicole Maria Mendes was born on 15 September 2003 in the Greater Toronto Area and was raised in Pickering, Ontario.

Aaliyah's career and social media

Rather than following in her brother's footsteps in the entertainment industry, Aaliyah chose to make her mark in fashion. According to her Instagram bio, she models for Lang Models and is managed by EWG Management.

Aaliyah is also a former Vine star and Musical.ly (now known as TikTok) star, as well as a social media influencer. Her Instagram profile @aaliyahmendes has grown to currently around 680K followers, where she shares lifestyle content, fashion collaborations, and glimpses of family life.

Shawn and Aaliyah's bond

They are more like best friends despite their five-year age gap, because they are all each other has besides their parents.

Aaliyah Mendes attends the Diane von Furstenberg fashion show for RTW Spring/Summer. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Shawn has described the sibling relationship warmly over the years. In an interview with Hola, he stated

I always want to hang out with her, but she’s 15 now and she’s in high school and we’ve become actually really close friends and I really enjoy hanging with her.

Shawn has a tattoo dedicated to his sister, Aaliyah, with her name, "Aaliyah Maria," inked near his collarbone. According to the most recent reports, Aaliyah lives in Los Angeles, California, with her brother Shawn.

Latest news

Shawn kept his family close in 2025. In July 2025, Shawn and Aaliyah Mendes went to their local farmers' market for some shopping in Los Angeles. The outing reflected the siblings' well-documented habit of spending downtime together in LA.

On the music front, Shawn completed his seventh concert tour, the On the Road Again Tour, which commenced on 2 August 2025 in Pristina, Kosovo, and concluded in Los Angeles on 17 October 2025. The tour celebrated the ten-year anniversary of his debut album Handwritten (2015).

Shawn Mendes at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

In his personal life, Shawn confirmed his romance with Brazilian model Bruna Marquezine during a PDA-filled outing in Los Angeles on 7 January 2026.

Shawn Mendes' net worth

Shawn Mendes has a net worth of approximately $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His income streams include:

Music sales and streaming across five studio albums

across five studio albums Touring — his 2019 world tour alone grossed $90 million

— his 2019 world tour alone grossed $90 million Endorsement deals — including partnerships with brands like Calvin Klein

— including partnerships with brands like Calvin Klein The Shawn Mendes Foundation, launched in August 2019, inspires and empowers youth to advocate for causes they care about.

FAQs

Who are Shawn Mendes' parents? His father is Manuel Mendes, a Portuguese-born businessman from Lagos, and his mother is Karen Mendes (née Rayment), an English-born real estate agent. Both live in the Pickering, Ontario area. What is Shawn Mendes' ethnicity? Shawn is half Portuguese (through his father) and half English (through his mother), and was born and raised in Canada. Is Shawn Mendes Brazilian or Portuguese? He is Portuguese on his father's side and has no Brazilian heritage. While fans initially mistook his surname for Brazilian, his personal connection to Brazil comes through his relationship with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine. What languages does Shawn Mendes speak? Shawn speaks English and has some Portuguese. He recorded a Portuguese-language version of "In My Blood" for Portugal's 2018 World Cup anthem. Who is Shawn Mendes' sister? Her name is Aaliyah Nicole Maria Mendes. She was born on 15 September 2003 and works as a model and social media influencer based in Los Angeles. Does Shawn Mendes have a tattoo for his sister? Yes. He has "Aaliyah Maria" tattooed in script near his collarbone as a tribute to his younger sister. Where is Manuel Mendes from? Manuel Mendes was born in Lagos, in Portugal's Algarve region, before emigrating to Canada. What does Karen Mendes do? Karen Mendes is a real estate agent based in Pickering, Ontario.

Quick facts

Shawn's full name is Shawn Peter Raul Mendes — the "Raul" nods to his Portuguese roots.

He is signed to Island Records and has released five studio albums.

His On the Road Again Tour (2025) celebrated a decade since his debut album Handwritten .

(2025) celebrated a decade since his debut album . He launched the Shawn Mendes Foundation in 2019 to empower youth advocacy.

He recorded "In My Blood" in Portuguese as Portugal's official 2018 World Cup anthem.

Shawn Mendes' parents have played an important role in his journey while keeping their family life largely private. His sister, Aaliyah, has also kept a low profile as the singer continues to make headlines worldwide.

We also highlighted facts about Jared Leto's parents and siblings, including his mother, Constance Leto, biological father, Anthony Bryant, and brother, Shannon Leto. The article also explores the family relationships that influenced the actor's creative journey.

Jared's biological father left the family when he was young and later took his own life, while his stepfather adopted him and Shannon. Despite these difficult beginnings, Jared and Shannon built a lasting bond and went on to form the successful rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Source: Legit.ng