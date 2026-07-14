Former Chelsea defender John Terry compared Jude Bellingham to Zinedine Zidane amid his standout World Cup performances

Bellingham scored five goals to help England reach the semi-finals, where they will face defending champions Argentina

Terry said Bellingham has the quality and composure of a world-class player both on and off the pitch

Jude Bellingham has drawn a striking comparison to one of football's all-time greats after his commanding displays at the 2026 World Cup.

Bellingham has five goals at the ongoing tournament, including two against Norway in the quarter-final earning him praise from John Terry.

Jude Bellingham has been one of England's best players at the World Cup. Photo by Harry Langer.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to FIFA, Terry said the midfielder had been carrying England through the tournament in a manner that immediately brought the French legend to mind.

“I said at the start of this World Cup, he reminds me of Zidane. He's dragging this team through at the moment. I think he's world class. Also, when you listen to him off the pitch, he's got a real calmness about him as well,” Terry said.

Terry, who won five Premier League titles with Chelsea and earned 78 caps for England, has been vocal in his admiration for Bellingham throughout the tournament.

As noted by BBC Sport, England's reward for reaching the semi-finals is a contest against Argentina, a fixture that carries its own historical weight. Victory there would set up a final appearance against either France or Spain, the two remaining teams on the other side of the draw.

Lionel Messi sends message to England

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to England ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina.

Messi will face the Three Lions for the first time in his international career and he looks forward to facing England, which he describes as a great team.

Source: Legit.ng