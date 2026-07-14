Nigerian rapper Vector has shared the unusual reason he first became attracted to the woman who is now his wife

The award-winning rapper recalled how a nightclub encounter quickly turned into a memorable conversation

He also reflected on how becoming a father to daughters transformed his outlook on life

Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, popularly known as Vector, has shared the surprising story of how he met and eventually fell in love with his wife, Yinka Coker.

Speaking during an interview on Mentality With Ebuka, the King Kong crooner revealed that their romance started in a nightclub, but not for the reasons many would expect.

According to the music star, the first thing that caught his attention was watching Yinka confidently rap a song by Jamaican-American rapper Heavy D.

Vector says his romance with his wife started in a nightclub. Photos: Vector.

Source: Instagram

Vector disclosed that although he admired her musical knowledge, his first words to her were actually a playful tease about her chipped toenail.

The rapper recalled that his future wife was left wondering who he was after the unexpected remark.

He added that despite meeting in a club, Yinka is naturally a "super homely" person.

Beyond his love story, Vector also spoke about raising daughters, saying being a girl dad has softened him.

According to the rapper, growing up in the barracks made him tough, but his daughters have helped him embrace a calmer and more loving side of life.

Watch an X video of Vector's interview where he spoke about his wife:

Reactions trail Vector's interview about his wife

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lifeofsamjaazy1 stated:

"I love this episode. Wow all round intellectual topics and conversations. These are the type of conversations and discussions we need out here"

@ABViralz noted:

"Love actually knows no bounds, and it can be found anywhere. The onus is on us to know what we want and go for it"

@DTraditionalman shared;

"When it comes to advise we must be careful who we seek it from. Don't forget everyone gives you advise base off their own experience. You must know "we all doing life for the first time". Nobody has the monopoly to knowledge. They aren't an authority on that subject matter."

Vector recalls how a nightclub encounter with his wife quickly turned into a memorable conversation. Photos: Vector.

Source: Instagram

Vector speaks on Lekki mosque banner controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vector shared his take on the banner in front of Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos, which had the inscription "Jesus Christ is not God".

According to the music star, it was an attempt to trigger religious unrest in Lagos.

He said the incident was aimed at causing division among the people and recalled a past tribal clash he experienced in the city.

Vector said he was laughing at those who wanted to instigate religious violence. In a recent development, the banner had been taken down from the mosque.

Source: Legit.ng