Meet Elsa Mendoza's sister, who went viral during the College Football Playoff

Elsa Mendoza's sister is Ena Espino Pereda. She gained widespread attention during the 2026 College Football Playoff when ESPN cameras repeatedly showed her celebrating in the stands while supporting her nephew, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Outside of her appearance at the games, she works in commercial real estate in Miami.

Elsa Mendoza's sister, Ena Espino Pereda in Miami, Florida, United States. Photo: @theresidencesmiami on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ena Espino Pereda is the sister of Elsa Mendoza and the maternal aunt of Fernando Mendoza .

and the maternal aunt of . She is a prominent luxury real estate executive based in Miami, Florida.

based in Miami, Florida. Ena currently serves as Vice President of Sales Development at ONE Sotheby’s International Realty .

. Ena went viral during the 2026 College Football Playoff after ESPN cameras repeatedly showed her celebrating in the stands alongside her sister, Elsa Mendoza.

after ESPN cameras repeatedly showed her celebrating in the stands alongside her sister, Elsa Mendoza. She studied at the University of Miami and the University of Salamanca, earning a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and Spanish.

Profile summary

Full name Ena Espino Pereda Gender Female Place of birth Coral Gables, Florida, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings Elsa Mendoza Relationship status Married Education University of Miami, University of Salamanca, Spain Profession Commercial real estate professional

Meet Elsa Mendoza's sister, Ena Espino Pereda

Ena Espino Pereda was born and raised in Coral Gables, Florida, United States of America. She grew up alongside her sister, Elsa Espino Mendoza. Ena is the maternal aunt of Fernando Mendoza, an American professional football quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League.

Raised in a culturally diverse household, Ena grew up fully bilingual and can speak English and Spanish fluently.

Fast five facts about Ena Espino Pereda. Photo: @missonibaia on Instagram (modified by author)

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Ena Espino Pereda’s educational background

After completing high school education, Fernando Mendoza's aunt earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts and Spanish from the University of Miami. She also studied at the University of Salamanca in Spain.

Inside Ena Espino Pereda’s career journey

Ena Espino Pereda is a luxury real estate executive with more than two decades of experience in Miami's high-end property market. She specialises in luxury homes and preconstruction condominiums. Pereda began her career as a real estate agent at EWM Realtors.

In a 2014 interview with South Florida Agent, Pereda said she enjoys real estate because it helps people find homes and invest in tangible assets.

Real estate is a great industry to be in because you are always helping people – helping people find a home, helping them find a great way to invest their money in something real. It is very validating.

Elsa Mendoza's sister, Ena Espino Pereda in Miami, Florida, United States. Photo: @eepereda on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She also noted that she strives to stay knowledgeable about market trends so she can secure the best possible deals for her clients.

I try to be as knowledgeable as possible with the market, understand clients’ needs and get them the best possible deal.

Since November 2021, Pereda has been the Vice President of Sales Development Division at ONE Sotheby's International Realty. She leads sales for luxury residential developments, including St. Regis Residences Miami, Una Residences, Missoni Baia, SLS Lux, Icon Brickell, One Ocean, and Marea.

Pereda has also worked with Fortune Christie's International Real Estate since 2010. She serves as a Realtor Sales Associate and has been an In-House Sales Executive since 2018, representing luxury developments, including Una Residences in Miami's South Brickell neighbourhood.

In 2005, Pereda co-founded the Catena Group, a luxury real estate team specialising in properties across Miami Beach, Brickell, Edgewater, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables. According to her LinkedIn profile, the group has completed over $3 billion in sales and ranks among the top 3% of Realtors nationwide.

Ena Espino Pereda in Miami, Florida, United States. Photo: @magnatephotography on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How did Ena Espino Pereda become famous?

Ena Espino Pereda became famous during the 2026 College Football Playoff after television cameras repeatedly showed her cheering for her nephew, Fernando Mendoza, from the stands. Her appearances quickly caught viewers' attention and went viral on social media.

The attention began during Indiana's Peach Bowl semifinal, where ESPN frequently featured Pereda celebrating alongside her sister, Elsa Mendoza, Fernando's mother. Despite the attention, Pereda has kept a low public profile and has continued focusing on her real estate career.

FAQs

Who is Elsa Mendoza's sister? Elsa Mendoza’s sister is Ena Espino Pereda. Where is Ena Espino Pereda from? She is from Coral Gables, Florida, where she was born and raised. Why did Mendoza's aunt go viral? Ena went viral after being repeatedly shown on television broadcasts supporting her nephew, Fernando Mendoza, a professional NFL player for the Las Vegas Raiders. What does Ena Espino Pereda do? She works as a luxury real estate executive and is the Division Vice President of Sales Development at ONE Sotheby's International Realty. Who is Fernando Mendoza's mom? Elsa Espino Mendoza is Fernando Mendoza's mother.

Although Elsa Mendoza's sister, Ena Espino Pereda, went viral during the playoff run, she has largely remained a private person and has not publicly commented on the attention. Most of the spotlight has remained on her support for Fernando and her close-knit family. Ena continues working in commercial real estate in the Miami area.

Legi‌t.ng also published the biography of Nicolas Vansteenberghe. N‍icola​s is an American reality TV star, DJ, and model.‍ He worked as a nurse before appearing on season 7 of Love Island USA.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe was born in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. The TV personality finished in second place along with his girlfriend,‌ Olandria Cart‌he‍n. Nic studied nursing at Florida Atlantic University.

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