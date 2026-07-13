A Nigerian woman broke down in tears on TikTok after the NRC Ponzi scheme collapsed in early July 2026, wiping out the money she had invested

The visibly distraught woman cried out that she had no idea how to explain the loss to her husband, whom she borrowed the money

Her raw, unfiltered video resonated widely online, with one commenter revealing that her aunt lost 22 million naira in the same scheme

A Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok after breaking down in tears following the collapse of the NRC Ponzi scheme, revealing in real time that she had invested her husband's money and was now at a complete loss for what to do next.

In the video posted by TikTok user @asa.gkt, the woman is seen in what appears to be visibly shaken and unable to hold herself together.

A Nigerian lady who used her husband's money to invest in the NRC Ponzi scheme weeps. Photo credit: @asa.gkt/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman cries over NRC crash

She cries, clutches her head, wipes her face, and at several points clasps her hands together as if pleading. On-screen text reads, "NRC, why God have mercy on me," while she asks viewers whether they participated in NRC and whether anyone has received updates.

Her most painful admission, repeated throughout the clip, is that her husband's money was gone and she could not bring herself to tell him. She also called out the person who brought her into the scheme.

Watch the video of her crying about her NRC loss below:

NRC scheme crashes

The NRC, which stood for National Reading Culture, operated as a task-based earning platform that lured investors with the promise of unrealistically high daily returns and 100% monthly profit.

Nigerians react to her distress

The video drew a flood of responses from viewers, many of whom were encountering the NRC name for the first time, while others shared their own devastating losses.

@jonancechinedu said:

"Pls is it Nigerian railway cooperation? which NRC."

@Chi Cindy said:

"My aunty own is 22m gone she even borrowed from people to invest in it."

@MmesomachukwuAndFamilyTV said:

"Am I the only one that doesn't no what NRC is. 🫶"

5 things to know about NRC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NRC platform's crash sparked outrage on social media, with many victims sharing heartbreaking stories of lost savings and demanding answers.

Legit.ng enlightens you about five things concerning the crashed NRC platform that you might not know about.

Source: Legit.ng