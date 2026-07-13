NRC Crash: Lady Who Used Her Husband's Money to Invest in Ponzi Scheme Cries Out in TikTok Video
- A Nigerian woman broke down in tears on TikTok after the NRC Ponzi scheme collapsed in early July 2026, wiping out the money she had invested
- The visibly distraught woman cried out that she had no idea how to explain the loss to her husband, whom she borrowed the money
- Her raw, unfiltered video resonated widely online, with one commenter revealing that her aunt lost 22 million naira in the same scheme
A Nigerian woman has gone viral on TikTok after breaking down in tears following the collapse of the NRC Ponzi scheme, revealing in real time that she had invested her husband's money and was now at a complete loss for what to do next.
In the video posted by TikTok user @asa.gkt, the woman is seen in what appears to be visibly shaken and unable to hold herself together.
Woman cries over NRC crash
She cries, clutches her head, wipes her face, and at several points clasps her hands together as if pleading. On-screen text reads, "NRC, why God have mercy on me," while she asks viewers whether they participated in NRC and whether anyone has received updates.
Her most painful admission, repeated throughout the clip, is that her husband's money was gone and she could not bring herself to tell him. She also called out the person who brought her into the scheme.
Watch the video of her crying about her NRC loss below:
NRC scheme crashes
The NRC, which stood for National Reading Culture, operated as a task-based earning platform that lured investors with the promise of unrealistically high daily returns and 100% monthly profit.
Nigerians react to her distress
The video drew a flood of responses from viewers, many of whom were encountering the NRC name for the first time, while others shared their own devastating losses.
@jonancechinedu said:
"Pls is it Nigerian railway cooperation? which NRC."
@Chi Cindy said:
"My aunty own is 22m gone she even borrowed from people to invest in it."
@MmesomachukwuAndFamilyTV said:
"Am I the only one that doesn't no what NRC is. 🫶"
5 things to know about NRC
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NRC platform's crash sparked outrage on social media, with many victims sharing heartbreaking stories of lost savings and demanding answers.
Legit.ng enlightens you about five things concerning the crashed NRC platform that you might not know about.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng