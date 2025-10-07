All about Fred Warner's wife, Sydney's background and life story

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, is a reality TV star and social media personality from the United States. She first came into the spotlight in 2020 as a contestant on ABC's The Bachelor, Season 24. Sydney and Warner share a son and are expecting their second baby in 2026.

Real name Sydney Nicole Hightower Warner Gender Female Date of birth 30 March 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States Current residence San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Spouse Fred Warner Children 1 School Tuscaloosa County High School University University of Alabama Profession Reality TV personality, social media personality Instagram @sydneywarner TikTok @sydwarner_

Biography of Fred Warner's wife, Sydney

Sydney Nicole Hightower was born on 30 March 1995 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Her father is Dominican and African American, while her mother is Caucasian.

The reality TV star attended Tuscaloosa County High School, graduating in 2013. She later enrolled at the University of Alabama, where she graduated with a degree in Biology.

Sydney Nicole's career highlights

Sydney Nicole Hightower is a reality TV personality and social media personality. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 in 2020.

On the show, she seemed to form a connection with pilot Peter Weber, who described her as the best kisser. Despite this connection, Sydney was eliminated in week six alongside Mykenna Dorn. Speaking to People, Weber explained the reason behind his decision, saying:

I had an amazing time with her, and we had a great connection, but the next week it just became a number game, and there were more women that I had a stronger connection with than Sydney.

Besides reality TV, Sydney is a social media personality and podcaster. She is active on Instagram and TikTok, with a substantial following of 228k and 180k followers. Sydney and her husband, Warner, launched a podcast titled The Warner House in September 2023, where they share their day-to-day life.

Sydney Nicole Hightower and Fred Warner's love story

Fred Warner met Sydney Hightower after her appearance on the love reality show in 2020 with the help of his sister-in-law. In 2022, the reality star shared the details of their meeting on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. She revealed:

He was single and had just lost the Super Bowl, so he was feeling down. He was hanging out at his house and not leaving his room much. He would watch shows, and while he didn’t watch much of The Bachelor, his family did.

Warner's brother's wife called him and told him a girl on The Bachelor was his type. The NFL star waited until she was sent home and sent a DM on Instagram. Sydney went on:

His brother’s wife FaceTimed him and told him a girl on The Bachelor was his type and vibe. He thought she was being ridiculous, but he reached out. He waited until I was sent home, and around two weeks later, he found me on Instagram and shot his shot!

Fred proposed to Sydney on 15 May 2021 in Napa Valley. The two got married on 25 June 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Vista, California.

Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney Hightower, have a son, Beau Anthony Warner, born in March 2024. On 21 September 2025, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post that they are expecting their second child.

What is Fred Warner's wife's height?

The social media personality is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. The Bachelor alum weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Fred Warner's wife, Sydney? She is a reality TV star and social media personality. Where is Fred Warner's wife from? The social media personality hails from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, United States. What is Fred Warner's wife's age? She is 30 years old as of 2025. Sydney was born on 30 March 1995. What is Fred Warner's wife's ethnicity? Sydney is of mixed descent. Why is Sydney Warner from The Bachelor famous? She became famous after appearing on the ABC reality TV show The Bachelor season 24 in 2020. Why did Sydney leave The Bachelor? Pilot Peter Weber sent Sydney home because he felt he had a stronger connection with the other women. What is the name of Fred Warner's baby? Fred Warner has a son named Beau Anthony Warner. How tall is Fred Warner's wife? She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall.

Fred Warner's wife, Sydney, is a reality TV star and social media personality who came to the spotlight as a contestant on The Bachelor. She is a mother of one and expects baby number two in 2026.

