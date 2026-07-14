South Africa's Justice Minister announced that authorities processed 53,499 foreign nationals for deportation or repatriation since anti-migration protests began five weeks ago

Malawians topped the list of deported nationals, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans, as officials say numbers could rise further

March and March movement leader vowed to continue weekly protests every Thursday for six months until the government introduces tougher immigration laws

South Africa has disclosed that more than 53,000 foreign nationals have been deported or repatriated from the country in the five weeks since large-scale anti-immigration protests swept through major cities.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed the figure on Sunday, stating that authorities had processed 53,499 foreign nationals in total.

In five weeks, authorities processed 53,499 foreign nationals for deportation or repatriation in South Africa. Photo credit: RODGER BOSCH

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She noted that Malawians made up the largest share of those removed, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans. Officials added that the numbers are expected to climb as operations continue.

Speaking at a news conference in Pretoria, Kubayi said the effort aimed to strike a balance between responding to citizens' concerns and upholding the rights of all people within South Africa's borders, regardless of their immigration status, Vanguard reported.

She also said the deportation operations had enabled authorities to identify and detain individuals wanted by police for alleged criminal offences.

South Africa: What sparked the deportations

The wave of removals followed mass demonstrations on June 30, when thousands of South Africans took to the streets to demand the expulsion of undocumented migrants.

Protesters blamed migrants for high unemployment, rising crime, and the deterioration of public services.

After the marches, the movement showed no signs of winding down. Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March movement, announced that protests would continue every Thursday, July 9, for the next six months, with the stated goal of compelling the government to remove all undocumented migrants from the country.

Government response and broader concerns

Police figures show that approximately 50,000 migrants have been arrested since January on suspicion of being in the country without legal documentation.

Official records indicate that more than three million documented foreign nationals are currently resident in South Africa, though authorities acknowledge that a significant but uncounted number of undocumented individuals also remain in the country, BBC news reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly acknowledged the concerns driving the demonstrations but condemned attacks on migrants and cautioned citizens against taking the law into their own hands.

Authorities separately warned protesters to stop conducting unauthorised searches of homes and businesses suspected of sheltering undocumented migrants.

The United Nations issued a caution against using migrants as scapegoats for South Africa's socioeconomic difficulties.

In a separate but related development, the Department of Home Affairs said it had blocked the identity documents of some citizens and launched an investigation into their validity.

Those affected were directed to present themselves to officials, with the department warning that failure to act could result in permanent cancellation of the documents.

Several countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and Kenya, have already repatriated large numbers of their citizens from South Africa amid the ongoing tensions.

Senate rejects calls to seize S/African companies' profits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Senate rejected the calls to use South African company profits to compensate xenophobic attack victims.

Senator Oshiomhole advocated for Nigerian compensation, citing the South African minister's refusal. The calls for nationalisation of South African firms in Nigeria met resistance in the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng