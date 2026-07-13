Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife Ehinome welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2026

Their church, CELVZ Phenom, announced the baby's arrival and revealed her full name as Angela Ritsa Evanna Chukwujekwu

The couple got traditionally married in Benin City in May 2022 before holding their white wedding weeks later

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Pastor Ehinome Chukwujekwu, have officially become parents after welcoming their first child together, a baby girl.

The exciting news broke on Sunday, July 12, 2026, when CELVZ Phenom Church shared a congratulatory post on Instagram celebrating the couple's new arrival.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and wife reportedly welcome first child as church shares joyful news. Photo: blossomchukwujekwu/thephenomchurch

Source: Instagram

The church revealed the newborn's full name as Angela Ritsa Evanna Chukwujekwu.

The church's post carried a warm message for the new parents, reading:

"HEARTY CONGRATULATIONS ON THE BIRTH OF YOUR Baby Girl. ANGELA - RITSA EVANNA CHUKWUJEKWU. We rejoice with you on this beautiful gift from the Lord, May your home be filled with divine love, joy and God's grace as you raise your precious daughter in his light. WELCOME, LITTLE PRINCESS! BROTHER BLOSSOM & PASTOR EHINOME CHUKWUJEKWU. WE LOVE AND CELEBRATE YOU!"

Both Blossom Chukwujekwu and Ehinome are prominent members and leaders within the CELVZ Phenom Church community, making the announcement all the more fitting coming from the congregation.

Fans celebrate Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife after news of welcoming child. Photo: blossomchukwujekwu

Source: Instagram

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Ehinome's marriage journey

The couple's love story began publicly in May 2022, when they had their traditional wedding ceremony in Benin City, Edo State.

Within weeks, they followed it up with a white wedding, exchanging vows at Christ Embassy Church, also known as LoveWorld Incorporated, surrounded by close family, friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

See the church's congratulatory post on Instagram:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Ugo Nwoke, through an emotional Instagram post on May 20.

She shared baby bump photos and a touching video of her pregnancy journey, expressing gratitude to God and appreciation for her husband’s support.

Fans and celebrities, including Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy, and Tiwa Savage, flooded her comments with congratulatory messages as she proudly embraced motherhood.

Fans react to the news of Blossom Chukwujekwu's reported childbirth

The announcement quickly drew an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow church members online.

@dees.palaceofbeauty commented:

"Congratulations Esteemed 😎😎😎😎😎"

@blessingochoniya1 wrote:

"Best news today. Congratulations Sis @ehinome_winifred. God is good!!"

@elejereamarachi shared:

"Thank you Lord for distributing babies this year o... God we will remain grateful 🙏"

@ojulewastudio added:

"Awesome...as many as are believing God for their own babies this year you will concieve yours"

@chidinmapeters said:

"Congratulations 🎉 🎊 🎉 🎊 🎊 God be praised..."

@shido_wealth wrote:

"Wow awesome God 👐 congratulations 🎉 😍"

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie welcomes first child

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie welcomed her first child with her husband, Dr Abasi Ene-Obong, sharing the news on her birthday, June 24.

She posted heartfelt photos and reflections on Instagram, describing motherhood as the most humbling and rewarding role she has ever taken on.

Fans and fellow celebrities, including Nancy Isime, Kiekie, Kehinde Bankole, and Uche Jombo, flooded her page with congratulatory messages celebrating both her birthday and the arrival of her son.

Source: Legit.ng