A video of Pastor Paul Enenche sharing suya sticks with members at Dunamis International Gospel Centre has gone viral

His wife held the tray as he personally handed suya to congregants, some of whom knelt to receive it from him

The clip divided online users, with some calling it a humble love feast and others questioning why members had to kneel

A video showing Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre personally handing out sticks of suya to members of his congregation has set social media alight, drawing sharp reactions from across the country.

In the footage, the senior pastor's wife stood in front of him holding a tray of suya while he picked out individual sticks to give to members who were still present in the auditorium.

Reactions as Pastor Paul Enenche's suya sharing during church service raise eyebrows. Photo credit@drpastorpauleneche

Source: Instagram

Praise and worship music continued playing in the background as he moved through the gathering. Several congregants, seemingly out of reverence for their cleric, knelt as they stretched out their hands to collect the suya from him.

The moment between the cleric and his congregation quickly caught the attention of fans and blogs, who shared a clip of the scene online, sparking a wave of commentary as they asked if it was a love feast or something else.

Fans divided over video of Pastor Paul Enenche sharing suya during church service. Photo credit@drpastorpauleneche

Source: Instagram

Opinions on the video split almost immediately. A number of commenters pushed back on what they described as an unfair framing of the clip.

Here is the X post of Pastor Paul Enenche sharing the suya with his church members below:

What fans said about Pastor Paul Enenche

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@Urmovieplug wrote:

"You people are so loud and wrong, anything for clicks. I'm sure it's the end of the fasting program where people (church members) bring different foods and share amongst themselves, including the pastor, and it could be anything(suya, fruits, rice, drinks etc)"

@Fonteriors commented:

"Going through this comments ehnnn una really deserve remi! Cos someone as stupid as instablog tool 2 seconds out of a 40mins refreshment video from a love feast in church to post for elons money and idiots in Cs like the blogger also commenting on what they know nothing about!"

@kasadautos wrote:

"It's called a humble love feast. You can see he respect them and not doing it with pride."

@godrescues_ shared:

"In this Church I got healed from lumber spondylosis first day I visited pls doubters fear God this man is a true man of God."

@Ajtenelo questioned:

"Why must the pastor humiliate them like that? What stops him from allowing them collect it themselves, him dey show us say na him be God if the arena, and all those gullible fellow dey mumu themselves for there"

@philip674p asked:

"Why are they kneeling down? Eyaaaaw"

@obafemi_obagoal_obama reacted:

"See that man in white dress na ffo"

What Pastor Enenche said about Uma Ukpai

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Paul Enenche mourned the death of Reverend Uma Ukpai, who passed on at 80.

The pastor recalled fond memories of the late evangelist. He also shared what Uma Ukpai asked him the last time he visited him in Uyo, in February 2025.

Source: Legit.ng