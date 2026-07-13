Chinese-backed Hainan Huaxin Cement is set to acquire Lafarge Africa for nearly $1 billion

Senate approval clears the way for intensified competition in Nigeria's cement industry

Acquisition highlights China's growing influence in Africa's manufacturing and industrial sectors

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's multi-billion-dollar cement industry is on the verge of a significant transformation as Chinese-backed Hainan Huaxin Cement moves closer to acquiring Lafarge Africa Plc in a landmark transaction worth approximately $1 billion.

The proposed acquisition, which has now received the backing of the Nigerian Senate, is expected to reshape competition in the country's cement market, setting the stage for a stronger rivalry with industry heavyweights Dangote Cement and BUA Cement.

Cement prices set to crash as Chinese cement firm set up shop in Nigeria. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

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If completed, the transaction will rank among the largest Chinese investments in Nigeria's manufacturing sector and further deepen Beijing's growing influence in Africa's industrial economy.

Senate clears major hurdle

The Senate approved the transaction after adopting the report of its ad hoc committee chaired by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, bringing to an end a seven-month review of the proposed sale.

The acquisition involves the transfer of Swiss building materials company Holcim AG's controlling stake in Lafarge Africa to Chinese-backed Hainan Huaxin Cement.

Lawmakers said one of their key priorities during the review was protecting Nigerian investors.

They confirmed that the 16.19% equity stake owned by local shareholders would remain intact, easing concerns that the ownership change could dilute domestic participation in the company, according to a report from Business Insider Africa.

The Senate's endorsement effectively removes one of the biggest regulatory obstacles standing in the way of the deal.

A new chapter for Nigeria's cement industry

For years, Nigeria's cement market has been dominated by three major players: Dangote Cement, BUA Cement and Lafarge Africa. Together, the companies account for the overwhelming majority of the country's installed cement production capacity.

Although Lafarge Africa's day-to-day operations are not expected to change immediately, the acquisition marks a significant shift in ownership, replacing a long-standing European parent company with a Chinese investor.

Industry observers believe the new ownership structure could provide Lafarge Africa with greater access to Chinese capital, advanced manufacturing technology and stronger global supply chains.

Those advantages could improve the company's competitiveness in a market driven by rising demand for housing, commercial development and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Competition set to intensify

The arrival of a Chinese-backed Lafarge Africa is expected to usher in a new phase of competition within Nigeria's cement industry.

Dangote Cement remains the country's largest producer with operations across several African countries, while BUA Cement has aggressively expanded production capacity in recent years through new plants and factory upgrades.

With fresh financial backing, Lafarge Africa could strengthen its market position and compete more aggressively for a larger share of Nigeria's fast-growing construction sector.

Analysts also believe the company could benefit from opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), allowing it to increase exports and serve regional markets more effectively.

China's footprint continues to grow

The Lafarge Africa acquisition reflects China's expanding role in Africa beyond infrastructure financing and construction.

Chinese companies have already invested heavily in railways, mining, industrial parks and energy projects across the continent. Increasingly, they are also acquiring strategic manufacturing businesses that support Africa's industrialisation ambitions.

New cement company enters Nigeria, ready to compete with Dangote and BUA with lower prices. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

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Should the transaction receive final approvals and close successfully, it would represent one of the biggest Chinese takeovers in Nigeria's manufacturing sector, signalling a new era of competition and investment in one of Africa's most important cement markets.

The deal also underscores Nigeria's continued appeal to foreign investors seeking long-term opportunities in industries critical to the country's economic growth and infrastructure development.

BUA, Dangote release fresh cement prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's cement industry, which produces more than it consumes, yet faces some of the highest retail prices in Africa.

With home builders and developers grappling with frustrations over soaring costs, the disparity in prices compared to other African nations raises urgent questions about housing affordability in a country with a significant housing deficit.

Source: Legit.ng