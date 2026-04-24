Madison Marilla is an American autistic entrepreneur, jeweller, and reality TV star. Madison was a contestant on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum dating show and quickly became a fan favourite. Her blind date with Tyler White on season 3 of the show has become a major storyline, culminating in a romantic engagement.

Madison Marilla in a Love on the Spectrum scene (L). The reality star poses for a promo post for the Madizen Red dress (R). Photo: @NetflixJP on X, @madison_marilla on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Madison Marilla was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) when she was two years old.

when she was two years old. She became the first autistic paraprofessional in her school district and the first autistic teacher at Nathaniel Morton Elementary School.

in her school district and the at Nathaniel Morton Elementary School. Madison Marilla founded her jewellery company, Madizen , in September 2024.

, in September 2024. Tyler White and Madison Marilla got engaged a year after their blind date in Love on the Spectrum Season 3.

Profile summary

Full name Madison Elizabeth Marilla Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1997 Age 28 years as of April 2026 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States Residence Plant City, Florida, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Father Brennan Marilla Mother Jenny Marilla Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Partner Tyler White High school education Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School Higher education Western New England University. Profession Businesswoman, autism advocate, reality TV star Social media Instagram, Threads

Meet Love on the Spectrum contestant Madison Marilla

Madison Marilla was born on 22 September 1997 in North Carolina, USA, to Jenny and Brennan Marilla. She is 28 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She is the eldest in a family of four. Madison's only brother is Parks Marilla, a Florida-based wildlife photographer.

Madison Marilla's parents, Jenny and Brennan, met while studying at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Before having Madison, Jenny worked as a sales representative at a commercial HVAC company. Her father, Brennan Marilla, is the chief commercial and operating officer at OSSIO.

Five fast facts about Love on the Spectrum contestant, Madison Marilla. Photo: @madison_marilla on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Madison Marilla's academic background

Madison Marilla was diagnosed with autism and developmental delays at age two. She had a language delay and did not speak until age two.

She attended a special pre-kindergarten program in North Carolina with learning support through an Individualised Education Program (IEP). Madison later transitioned to regular elementary and middle schools with one-on-one aides before joining Lincoln-Sudbury High School.

Madison Marilla attended Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School between 2012 and 2016, where she helped create the Autism Awareness Club. In September 2015, Madison was featured as the WHDH-TV Class Act for her efforts in mentoring younger autistic children through the Sudbury Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive Sports & Recreation program.

Madison Marilla pictured during her high school graduation. Photo: @madison_marilla

Source: Instagram

In an interview with The Magazine of Western New England University, she proudly reflected on her mentoring work and how it shaped her career choice.

I was working with kids in kindergarten through eighth grade, doing art therapy, yoga, music therapy, and sports. Sometimes I’d even go to their homes, play board games, help with eye contact, or try new foods. Those experiences made me realise I wanted to do this as a career.

Between 2016 and 2020, Madison Marilla attended Western New England University, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and art.

Madison Marilla's career and rise to fame

Madison Marilla's career journey spans across education and entrepreneurship. Here is a summary of her work experience as per her LinkedIn profile.

Madison Marilla pictured in a scene from the Netflix documentary series Love on the Spectrum. Photo: @madison_marilla

Source: Instagram

Pioneering in special education

Madison became the first autistic teacher or paraprofessional in her school district. Between September and December 2020, she worked as a substitute teaching assistant at Bournedale Elementary School.

Early in 2021, the Love on the Spectrum star worked as a substitute teacher for Kingston Elementary School in Kingston, Massachusetts, United States.

Between January 2021 and September 2022, she served as the student activities director at Nathaniel Morton Elementary School in Plymouth, MA. As the school's first autistic teacher, she used art therapy to connect with her special education students through creativity-inspired activities and craft-related projects.

Entrepreneurship through Madizen

Madison Marilla began crafting at age 10 and started selling her pieces at 14.

In September 2024, Madison Marilla's business, Madizen, a handcrafted jewellery brand, was born. Through the business, she sells stackable acrylic and clay bead bracelets for $21.50. For every bracelet sold, $1 is donated to Best Buddies.

In November 2025, she collaborated with Faceplant Dreams, a loungewear company, to create the Madizen Red nightdress using soft bamboo fabric.

After appearing on Love on the Spectrum U.S., she launched her online store. Her business website, MadizenUSA.com, was created by her brother, Parks Marilla.

Reality TV debut on Love on the Spectrum

Tyler White and Madison Marilla attended the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Centre on 19 November 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: @madison_marilla

Source: Instagram

Madison Marilla made her first appearance on Love on the Spectrum USA, which premiered on 2 April 2025. Before meeting her fiancé, Tyler, she went on a blind date with another contestant, Brandon. However, the date did not work out.

Madison and Tyler White hit it off while on their blind date, bonding over their mutual love for country music. In episode five, the pair's connection had grown; after a heartfelt gift exchange, they shared their first kiss during a romantic date on the beach.

On 15 July 2025, Tyler proposed to Madison at the Sunken Gardens in Tampa, Florida, United States. After finding love on the show, Madison Marilla and Tyler White have appeared on FOX 13 News, Entertainment Tonight, The Squeeze, Mashable, and TODAY's Citi Concert Series. They also made a high-profile appearance together on the red carpet at the CMA Awards.

FAQs

How old is Madison from Love on the Spectrum? Born on 22 September 1997, Madison Marilla is 28 years old as of April 2026. How many siblings does Madison Marilla have? She has one sibling, Parks Marilla. What degree does Madison Marilla have? She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and art from Western New England University. What does Madison Marilla do for a living? She owns and runs Madizen, a handcrafted jewellery company. Who is Madison Marilla’s boyfriend? Madison is dating Tyler White, an American singer, songwriter, DJ, emcee, and Love on the Spectrum contestant. How did Madison and Tyler meet? Madison Marilla and Tyler White met on a blind date in the early episodes of Love on the Spectrum Season 3. What happened to Madison from Love on the Spectrum? On 15 July 2025, Madison and Tyler celebrated their first anniversary of dating by getting engaged. Are Madison and Tyler from Love on the Spectrum still together? At the time of this writing, the couple is still going strong. Is Madison's boyfriend, Tyler, autistic? Tyler White is autistic, and he describes himself as a 'Proud Aspie'.

Madison Marilla has built a multifaceted career as an educator, entrepreneur, and autism advocate. Her appearances on Love on the Spectrum, Seasons 3 and 4, have culminated in her first committed relationship with Tyler White and the launch of her jewellery brand, Madizen.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng