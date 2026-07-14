Adeniyi Adeyemi has revealed he got a N400 million loan for his controversial DG appointment in a non-existent agency in the administration of President Bola Tinubu

His claims of bribery and allegations have sparked widespread debate about Nigeria's institutional integrity and accountability

Adeyemi made the claim in a viral interview, raising critical questions about the legitimacy of appointments and the role of government officials

Adeniyi Adeyemi, the controversial director-general of an agency that did not exist, the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), has disclosed that he borrowed N400 million to get the controversial appointment from the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Adeyemi had earlier claimed that Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, demanded a N400 million bribe from him before he could get the appointment, an allegation the former Speaker of the House of Representatives had denied, noting that his office does not issue appointments.

Adeniyi Adeyemi claims he got a N400m loan to secure the fake appointment Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview on Monday, July 13, the embattled DG claimed that the N400 million in question was borrowed and that those who lent him the money have reported him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), asking the commission to pressure him to return their money.

He decried the allegation that he used a fake appointment letter to claim that President Tinubu gave him the appointment, adding that it was not possible for one man to fool the whole system of the federal government.

Nigerians react as Adeyemi makes fresh claim

Adeyemi's latest claim has ignited fresh controversies among Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Osas Erhabor described the whole situation as embarrassing:

"Imagine reporting someone to the EFCC because they couldn't repay the money they allegedly borrowed to secure a public appointment. Nigeria never runs out of plot twists."

Nigerians react as Adeniyi Adeyemi says he borrowed N400m to become fake DG Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Bonaventure demanded more clarity over the claim and asked questions:

“'You paid for this appointment' from who? Has @seunokin, @channelstv lost every sense of ethics? Demand that he tell the whole world who he paid and the means of payment? If @femigbaja is guilty, the whole world will see. But impugning the character of anyone without facts, I have a problem with it."

Menelik II questioned why he was not asked who he paid the money to:

"Seun, as usual, is trying to impugn the character of Adeyemi instead of asking questions to bring out facts that will indict his friends in the APC. The man said he borrowed money to pay for an appointment. The next question is: Who did you pay the money to? But Seun won't dare ask."

Precious Lamb decried the failure of Nigerian institutions:

"You borrowed ₦400 million to buy a fake job at a fake agency that still somehow got budget allocation, office space, and 34 bank accounts, omo mehn. The real question isn't just who collected the bribe; it's how an entire non-existent council moved through government systems undetected for years. This na serious institutional failure story, not just one man's story."

See the clip of Adeyemi's interview on X here:

Adeyemi's father speaks on police arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Elder Adeniyi, father of embattled Adeniyi Adeyemi, has expressed shock over the allegations against his son, just days after his own arrest by the police amid agency controversy.

Adeyemi was accused of impersonating a nonexistent government agency's DG and of accusing the Chief of Staff to the President.

Adeyemi's father claimed that police disrupted his home and, without telling him why, proceeded with their search for Adeyemi.

Source: Legit.ng