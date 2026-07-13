Who is Bettijo B. Hirschi? Inside Todd Bridges' ex-wife's life after their divorce
Bettijo B. Hirschi is a designer, photographer, art director, and creative entrepreneur best known as the former wife of Todd Bridges. The couple married in September 2022 and announced their amicable separation in January 2026. Since then, B. Hirschi has kept a low profile while focusing on her creative ventures.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Meet Bettijo B. Hirschi: early life and education
- Bettijo B. Hirschi's career highlights
- Explore Bettijo B. Hirschi and Todd Bridges' love story
- Inside Bettijo B. Hirschi's life after the divorce
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Bettijo B. Hirschi and Todd Bridges married on 25 September 2022, in a romantic ceremony at the Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills
- Todd Bridges filed for divorce on 31 March 2026.
- Bettijo B. Hirschi has four children from a previous marriage, while she and Todd Bridges have no children together.
Profile summary
Full name
Bettijo B. Hirschi
Gender
Female
Place of birth
United States
Current residence
Phoenix, Arizona, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Marital status
Divorced
Ex-husband
Todd Bridges
Children
4
School
Brigham Young University
Profession
Graphic & production designer, art director, blogger, event planner, serial entrepreneur
Meet Bettijo B. Hirschi: early life and education
The graphic designer was born in the late 1970s in the United States. Drawn to the media industry from an early age, she began appearing on camera at just 10 years old as a Cub Reporter for Bear Essential News for Kids and the Fox Kids Club.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Hirschi attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she majored in Journalism and Media Studies.
Bettijo B. Hirschi's career highlights
Bettijo B. Hirschi launched Bath by Bettijo, a handmade organic spa and body care brand, in November 2003. She operated the business for nearly 15 years while building a career in graphic design and editorial media.
While growing her business, Hirschi worked as a graphic designer at Another Leaf Design and later served as editor-in-chief of The Mommy Times. In August 2010, she expanded her digital presence by co-founding Paging Supermom, a popular parenting, design, and lifestyle blog.
Hirschi gained national exposure with a guest appearance on The Martha Stewart Show. Her signature design style was later featured in leading publications, including Real Simple, O, Redbook, Allure, Star, Parents, Family Circle, and Health.
In recent years, Hirschi has expanded her creative portfolio through branding, production design, event planning, and marketing. She serves as executive director of Loop 101 Media, works as an art director for IPS Global, and runs her own production design and event planning business.
From June 2024 to January 2026, Hirschi also served as executive producer of the family-focused podcast DANG! alongside Todd Bridges.
Explore Bettijo B. Hirschi and Todd Bridges' love story
Bettijo B. Hirschi and American actor Todd Bridges were married for more than three years after a whirlwind romance built on shared faith and family values. Here's a closer look at their relationship, marriage, and the events that led to their 2026 divorce.
January 2022: An accidental introduction leads to a deep connection
Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi first connected in January 2022 through a mutual friend who was helping Hirschi set up a dating app profile. Claiming to be conducting market research, the friend shared Hirschi's photos with Bridges, sparking a conversation that quickly revealed their shared faith and spiritual connection.
Recalling their instant bond during a December 2024 interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Hirschi said:
What really struck me about Todd is that we have a very similar idea of who God is and what he's like and how he interacts with us... I remember telling my parents, 'He has a very similar understanding of God that feels very much like the faith that I have.
September 2022: The couple wed in Beverly Hills
After six months of dating, Bridges proposed, and the couple married on 25 September 2022. They exchanged vows before 70 guests during a private ceremony at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, California, United States, followed by a wedding reception at Il Cielo.
Reflecting on finding love again in an interview with People after their September 2022 wedding, Hirschi said:
We kind of both had given up on finding something this great, and we were super surprised to be able to have it kind of given to us, and we feel like God had a hand in bringing us together. We feel so blessed.
January 2026: The couple announces their public separation
On 14 January 2026, Todd Bridges surprised fans by releasing a statement announcing that he and Hirschi had decided to separate after more than three years of marriage. Stressing that the split was entirely amicable in an official statement shared with TMZ, Bridges stated:
After much thought and mutual respect, we have decided to end our marriage. During our time together we shared meaningful moments, but have chosen to go our separate ways. I ask for privacy and wish her nothing but love and happiness moving forward.
March 2026: Bridges officially files for divorce
Bridges officially filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage Without Minor Children on 31 March 2026 in Maricopa County, Arizona. Court documents cited an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage and showed that the couple had already reached an amicable agreement on the division of property and debts.
Bridges and Hirschi also mutually agreed to waive spousal support, settling all terms outside of court.
Mid-2026: The divorce is finalised through a private settlement
With all legal and financial matters settled in advance, the court finalised the divorce a few months later. The uncontested proceedings allowed the couple to end their marriage amicably.
Inside Bettijo B. Hirschi's life after the divorce
Following her separation from Todd Bridges in January 2026 and his filing for divorce two months later, Bettijo B. Hirschi has kept a low profile. She has continued her work as a graphic designer, photographer, event planner, and creative strategist while maintaining her privacy.
FAQs
- Who is Bettijo B. Hirschi? She is a photographer, serial entrepreneur, art director, and lifestyle blogger.
- What gender is Bettijo Hirschi? Bettijo is a female.
- Is Todd Bridges still married to Bettijo B. Hirschi? Todd and Bettijo B. are no longer married.
- Who was Bettijo Hirschi's first husband? Bettijo Hirschi's first husband was Heath Hirschi.
- Does Bettijo B. Hirschi have a child? The American photographer has four children from a previous marriage, though she and Todd Bridges did not have any children together.
- Who are Bettijo Hirschi's biological children? Her four biological children from her first marriage are Rockwell, Modette, Attalie Anne, and Piper.
- When was Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi's wedding? The pair tied the knot on 25 September 2022.
Although Bettijo B. Hirschi is widely recognised as Todd Bridges' former wife, her story extends far beyond their marriage. From building successful creative ventures to maintaining a private life after their divorce, she has continued to define her own path as a designer, photographer, and event planner.
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During the show, Cierra and Nic Vansteenberghe were romantically linked, but their relationship ended after she left. Though her appearance on the show was short, it significantly raised her profile and supported her rise as a social media influencer.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.