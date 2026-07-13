Bettijo B. Hirschi is a designer, photographer, art director, and creative entrepreneur best known as the former wife of Todd Bridges. The couple married in September 2022 and announced their amicable separation in January 2026. Since then, B. Hirschi has kept a low profile while focusing on her creative ventures.

Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi attend a red carpet event. Photo: @usatoday (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Bettijo B. Hirschi and Todd Bridges married on 25 September 2022 , in a romantic ceremony at the Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills

, in a romantic ceremony at the Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills Todd Bridges filed for divorce on 31 March 2026 .

. Bettijo B. Hirschi has four children from a previous marriage, while she and Todd Bridges have no children together.

Profile summary

Full name Bettijo B. Hirschi Gender Female Place of birth United States Current residence Phoenix, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Todd Bridges Children 4 School Brigham Young University Profession Graphic & production designer, art director, blogger, event planner, serial entrepreneur

Meet Bettijo B. Hirschi: early life and education

The graphic designer was born in the late 1970s in the United States. Drawn to the media industry from an early age, she began appearing on camera at just 10 years old as a Cub Reporter for Bear Essential News for Kids and the Fox Kids Club.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hirschi attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where she majored in Journalism and Media Studies.

Bettijo B. Hirschi's career highlights

Bettijo B. Hirschi launched Bath by Bettijo, a handmade organic spa and body care brand, in November 2003. She operated the business for nearly 15 years while building a career in graphic design and editorial media.

Top five facts about Bettijo B. Hirschi. Photo: @AlSultan_Meriam/X (modified by author)

Source: Original

While growing her business, Hirschi worked as a graphic designer at Another Leaf Design and later served as editor-in-chief of The Mommy Times. In August 2010, she expanded her digital presence by co-founding Paging Supermom, a popular parenting, design, and lifestyle blog.

Hirschi gained national exposure with a guest appearance on The Martha Stewart Show. Her signature design style was later featured in leading publications, including Real Simple, O, Redbook, Allure, Star, Parents, Family Circle, and Health.

In recent years, Hirschi has expanded her creative portfolio through branding, production design, event planning, and marketing. She serves as executive director of Loop 101 Media, works as an art director for IPS Global, and runs her own production design and event planning business.

From June 2024 to January 2026, Hirschi also served as executive producer of the family-focused podcast DANG! alongside Todd Bridges.

Explore Bettijo B. Hirschi and Todd Bridges' love story

Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi celebrate their wedding ceremony. Photo: @people (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bettijo B. Hirschi and American actor Todd Bridges were married for more than three years after a whirlwind romance built on shared faith and family values. Here's a closer look at their relationship, marriage, and the events that led to their 2026 divorce.

January 2022: An accidental introduction leads to a deep connection

Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi first connected in January 2022 through a mutual friend who was helping Hirschi set up a dating app profile. Claiming to be conducting market research, the friend shared Hirschi's photos with Bridges, sparking a conversation that quickly revealed their shared faith and spiritual connection.

Recalling their instant bond during a December 2024 interview on The Tamron Hall Show, Hirschi said:

What really struck me about Todd is that we have a very similar idea of who God is and what he's like and how he interacts with us... I remember telling my parents, 'He has a very similar understanding of God that feels very much like the faith that I have.

September 2022: The couple wed in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges attends the 2023 Power of Influence Awards Presented By NAACP. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

After six months of dating, Bridges proposed, and the couple married on 25 September 2022. They exchanged vows before 70 guests during a private ceremony at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, California, United States, followed by a wedding reception at Il Cielo.

Reflecting on finding love again in an interview with People after their September 2022 wedding, Hirschi said:

We kind of both had given up on finding something this great, and we were super surprised to be able to have it kind of given to us, and we feel like God had a hand in bringing us together. We feel so blessed.

January 2026: The couple announces their public separation

Todd Bridges attends the Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told". Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

On 14 January 2026, Todd Bridges surprised fans by releasing a statement announcing that he and Hirschi had decided to separate after more than three years of marriage. Stressing that the split was entirely amicable in an official statement shared with TMZ, Bridges stated:

After much thought and mutual respect, we have decided to end our marriage. During our time together we shared meaningful moments, but have chosen to go our separate ways. I ask for privacy and wish her nothing but love and happiness moving forward.

March 2026: Bridges officially files for divorce

Bridges officially filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage Without Minor Children on 31 March 2026 in Maricopa County, Arizona. Court documents cited an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage and showed that the couple had already reached an amicable agreement on the division of property and debts.

Bridges and Hirschi also mutually agreed to waive spousal support, settling all terms outside of court.

Todd Bridges attends the "Jane & Emma" Special Screening. Photo: Earl Gibson III (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mid-2026: The divorce is finalised through a private settlement

With all legal and financial matters settled in advance, the court finalised the divorce a few months later. The uncontested proceedings allowed the couple to end their marriage amicably.

Inside Bettijo B. Hirschi's life after the divorce

Following her separation from Todd Bridges in January 2026 and his filing for divorce two months later, Bettijo B. Hirschi has kept a low profile. She has continued her work as a graphic designer, photographer, event planner, and creative strategist while maintaining her privacy.

FAQs

Who is Bettijo B. Hirschi? She is a photographer, serial entrepreneur, art director, and lifestyle blogger. What gender is Bettijo Hirschi? Bettijo is a female. Is Todd Bridges still married to Bettijo B. Hirschi? Todd and Bettijo B. are no longer married. Who was Bettijo Hirschi's first husband? Bettijo Hirschi's first husband was Heath Hirschi. Does Bettijo B. Hirschi have a child? The American photographer has four children from a previous marriage, though she and Todd Bridges did not have any children together. Who are Bettijo Hirschi's biological children? Her four biological children from her first marriage are Rockwell, Modette, Attalie Anne, and Piper. When was Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi's wedding? The pair tied the knot on 25 September 2022.

Although Bettijo B. Hirschi is widely recognised as Todd Bridges' former wife, her story extends far beyond their marriage. From building successful creative ventures to maintaining a private life after their divorce, she has continued to define her own path as a designer, photographer, and event planner.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Cierra from Love Island. She left Love Island USA unexpectedly after controversy emerged over resurfaced past use of racially offensive language.

During the show, Cierra and Nic Vansteenberghe were romantically linked, but their relationship ended after she left. Though her appearance on the show was short, it significantly raised her profile and supported her rise as a social media influencer.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng