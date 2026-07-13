

Source: UGC

Johnvents Foods has successfully concluded the inaugural season of Johnvents Apex League, a grassroots football initiative designed to nourish young stars through Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate while providing a platform for students to showcase their talents beyond the classroom.

Over the course of the competition, the initiative directly engaged more than 20,000 students across participating secondary schools in Ondo state and allowed 320 young footballers to compete, develop their skills, and gain recognition for their talent.

The season culminated in a thrilling Grand Finale at Akure Town Stadium, where Aquinas College, Akure defeated Igoba High School to become the first-ever champions of Johnvents Apex League. The event attracted thousands of students, teachers, parents, government officials, and football enthusiasts in celebration of youth talent and grassroots sports development.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, John Alamu, Founder and Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings, said:

"We want to instil some kind of discipline in these kids and grow with them."



Source: UGC

Johnvents Apex League was created not only to promote football but also to encourage teamwork, discipline, confidence, and leadership among young people. By creating opportunities for students to compete on a bigger stage, the initiative seeks to inspire them to dream beyond their immediate environment while reinforcing the importance of education and personal development.

As the inaugural season comes to a close, Johnvents Foods remains committed to expanding the impact of the initiative and creating even more opportunities for young Nigerians in future editions.



Source: UGC



Source: UGC

Johnvents Foods is a leading FMCG subsidiary of Johnvents Group and the producer of Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate, Johnvents Choco Pops, Oluji Pure Cocoa Powder, JV Pure Cocoa Powder, and Johnvents Chocolate Bars. Through its brands and community initiatives, the company continues to promote nourishment, innovation, and youth development across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng