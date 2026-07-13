Argentina captain Lionel Messi was involved in an altercation with Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro during Argentina's win over Switzerland

The captain reportedly told the official to 'speak properly' and show him respect during the 2026 World Cup match

La Albiceleste defeated Nati 3-1 in the quarterfinal to qualify for the semifinal, with Messi creating an assist

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was involved in a heated exchange with Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro during Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal victory over Switzerland.

La Albiceleste secured a dramatic 3-1 extra-time win at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez scoring decisive goals after the match had remained level in regulation time.

Argentina, who played with a numerical advantage for almost 50 minutes, booked a semifinal showdown against England at Atlanta Stadium, per FIFA.

Lionel Messi argues with Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro during the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland. Photo by: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

What did Messi tell the referee?

Messi confronted referee Joao Pinheiro during the match, urging the Portuguese official to show him the same respect he had displayed.

Although visibly frustrated, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remained composed as he challenged the referee over his manner of speaking.

The moment, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Messi addressing Pinheiro directly. In a video shared on X, Messi said:

"Speak properly, don't disrespect me. Speak to me properly, I spoke to you properly."

The exchange reportedly occurred after Pinheiro instructed Messi to move back while Argentina defended a Switzerland free-kick.

The Argentina captain appeared unhappy with the referee's tone and immediately voiced his displeasure before play resumed, per MARCA.

Fans react to the incident

The incident sparked widespread debate on social media, with football fans divided over Messi's reaction and the referee's conduct during the encounter.

@akinyedeshola said:

"With his ( Messi ) display, it shows he is bigger than the referee, I can tell you for free that if it's another player that did this, he would have been shown a yellow card. Egypt players can testify tonit."

@teeasesanya added:

"Captains does this and nothing is giving to them. Bruno dey do pass this one for man utd and nothing dey sup."

Messi sends message to England

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina's captain Lionel Messi's message ahead of the upcoming clash against England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal, a moment that the legendary player describes as deeply personal.

This match marks Messi's first encounter with the Three Lions in a competitive setting, adding an intriguing layer to a rivalry steeped in historical tension, including the unforgettable encounters of 1986 and 1998.

Source: Legit.ng