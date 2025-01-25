Remembering Uche Ugo, a great mind in Nigeria's creative scene

Uche Ugo was a Nigerian graphic designer, event designer, art director, branding, communication expert, and author. He is known for working with shows like Bovi's Man on Fire and Iyanya Live in Concert. Ugo also worked as a brand strategist for companies like the Standard Chartered Bank Mobile app.

Uche Ugo holding a stick during a photo session (L) and seated on a rooftop with a stunning sunrise view (R). Photo: @ucheugo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Uche Ugo developed a passion for branding from a young age. He launched his career in 2013 as a Senior Principal Consultant at UU CONSULTING. Uche worked with major brands, emphasising the transformational power of personal branding. He was nominated for the Prize for Creativity at The Future Awards Africa and won the YipAfrica Shooting Star for Creative Art.

Profile summary

Real name Uche Ugo Gender Male Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Igbo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black University Project Management Institute, Imo State University Profession Graphic designer, author, branding and communication expert

Who is Uche Ugo?

Uche Ugo was born in Lagos, Nigeria. He was a Nigerian national who subscribed to Christianity and was an active member of Celebration Church International.

Uche Ugo attended Imo State University after completing his secondary education between 2006 and 2010. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. Later, he joined the Project Management Institute in 2015 and attained a Project Management course.

What is Uche Ugo's age?

Top five facts about Uche Ugo. Photo: @ucheugo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The branding expert's age is unknown. However, according to his Instagram page, Uche celebrated his birthday on 27 May, and his zodiac sign was Gemini.

Career

Uche Ugo was a renowned graphic designer, event designer, art director, branding expert, communication expert, and author. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was the senior principal consultant at UU CONSULTING from May 2013.

Uche also founded KLASSIT in January 2022, where he worked as the head of the brand. KLASSIT was an Edutech platform that connected learners with experts through live classes.

The graphic designer founded and directed THE UUSERIES in March 2018. The company specialises in training through masterclass workshops. Uche has also been the Brand Support Consultant for Black House Media (BHM) since August 2019.

Uche was also an author. He wrote a personal branding ebook titled The Walkthrough Personal Branding. This book led to him being recognised among the best African creators.

What was the cause of Uche Ugo's death?

The Nigerian branding expert passed away in January 2024. The cause of death was not disclosed, but his passing was a blow to the Nigerian branding and creative community. Before his demise, Uche had posted tweets ranting about the poor condition of the Nigerian health system and commending the health workers.

FAQs

Who is Uche Ugo? He was a renowned graphic designer, event designer, art director, branding, communication expert, and author. What nationality was Uche Ugo? He was a Nigerian national. Where is Uche Ugo from? He resided in Lagos, Nigeria. How old was Uche Ugo? The Nigerian creative director's age was unknown. He celebrated his birthday on 27 May. Did Uche Ugo attend university? He attended Imo State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. What happened to Uche Ugo? He passed away in January 2024. What caused Uche Ugo's death? Uche's cause of death remains unknown.

Uche Ugo will be remembered for his outstanding work as a visionary branding expert and creative director. He was also a graphic designer, event designer, art director, communication expert, and author. He passed away in January 2024.

Legit.ng published an article about Keith Lee's wife, Mia Yim. Keith Lee is a professional wrestler from the United States who has been in the ring since 2005. He is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has won the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Keith Lee's wife, Mia Yim, is a professional wrestler. They have been married for three years. The duo met while pursuing their wrestling careers. Find out more about their union and whether they have kids.

Source: Legit.ng