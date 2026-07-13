Alexx Ekubo's elder sister, Chioma, shared a video of herself sitting on his chair at his residence after his passing

The video sparked debate online, with followers questioning why she posted it after his burial rather than before

Some fans also pointed out that the portrait visible in the video was one Alexx had reportedly changed over two years ago

Grief takes many forms, and Alexx Ekubo's elder sister, Chioma, is finding her own way through it, but not without attracting some pointed comments online.

On Sunday, July 12, 2026, Chioma shared a video on Instagram showing herself seated on Alexx's chair inside his home.

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister spotted sitting on his chair in video. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the background, a large portrait painting of the late actor hangs on the wall, with award items visible on the shelves beside it. While Chioma did not reveal if the video was recent, some fans argued that it was an old video from before the actor's death.

In a caption of the video, Chioma continued to mourn the late actor as she wrote,

"Agu Nnaya, it's been 2Months of your exit from this sinful world and this seat of yours keeps rocking without you on it, I don't even fit in, I don't intend to either cause these shoes are too large you left behind. I would live all my life filled with your memories with each passing day. The only Peace I have is knowing you are in a better place void of pains and sorrows. I'm sure you now see how much I Love you and still Love you, Nnam. Keep resting Easy the EAGLE. You LIVE in me."

Fans Question the Timing of Chioma's Post

The video drew immediate attention, though not entirely the sympathetic kind. Several followers took issue with the timing of the post, questioning why Chioma was sharing such content only after Alexx's burial rather than while he was still alive.

Late Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister spotted sitting on his chair at his residence. Credit: alexxekubo.

Source: Instagram

One user, @moyoshungu, raised a sharp observation about the portrait visible in the video, writing:

"This was 3 years ago...when was the last time you were invited to his home..he changed that big pic over 2 yrs ago...seems you two were not close..the two siblings were at his house all the time"

@qmarshals also weighed in, asking:

"I wonder why she didnt post all this she is posting b4 d burial....."

badg.eh said:

"Hmmm, you never sat on that sit while he lived? Last night I cried to sleep after watching him with ik his blood while you're already on lashes and makeup,it's well,."

The Instagram video of Chioma at Alexx Ekubo's home is below:

The comments suggested that at least some fans believe Chioma and Alexx may not have been particularly close in the final years of his life, with one user specifically noting that two other siblings were reportedly more frequently present at his house.

Alexx Ekubo passed away after a battle with cancer, leaving behind a wave of tributes from colleagues, friends and family across Nigeria and beyond.

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Legit.ng also reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng