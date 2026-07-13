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CBN Releases Latest Lending Rates of Access, UBA, GTbank, Zenith, Other Banks
Money

CBN Releases Latest Lending Rates of Access, UBA, GTbank, Zenith, Other Banks

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria published updated prime and maximum lending rates for commercial and merchant banks operating in the country
  • Tatum Bank recorded the highest prime lending rate at 41.65%, while Stanbic IBTC posted the highest maximum lending rate at 60.00%
  • The CBN said the disclosure is part of its transparency policy to help borrowers compare loan costs before committing to credit

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has published updated lending rates of commercial and merchant banks, giving borrowers a clearer picture of what credit currently costs in Nigeria's banking sector.

The data published on July 3 is part of its broader transparency and consumer protection framework, enabling households, small businesses, and corporate borrowers to compare the cost of credit before approaching any lender.

CBN releases latest lending rates as Nigerian banks update prime and maximum loan charges
Nigerian banks maintain varied lending rates as CBN promotes transparency in the country's credit market. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: UGC

Insight on latest bank lending rates

Two categories of rates are involved: prime lending rates, which are reserved for customers with strong credit standings, and maximum lending rates, which apply to borrowers carrying higher perceived risk.

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Among the major commercial banks, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) offered the most competitive prime lending rate at 21.00%, with a maximum of 32.00%.

Zenith Bank followed with a prime rate of 23.62% and a maximum of 32.00%, while Access Bank stood at 25.50% and 32.00% respectively.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) set its prime rate at 28.50% and capped its maximum at 32.00%, and First Bank of Nigeria charged 26.00% as its prime rate with a ceiling of 38.00%.

On the higher end of the scale, Tatum Bank recorded a prime lending rate of 41.65% and a maximum of 46.65%, while Nova Bank posted a prime rate of 33.78% with a maximum of 39.00%.

Wema Bank listed 32.50% as its prime rate and 34.50% as its ceiling, and FCMB disclosed a prime rate of 31.00% and one of the sector's steeper maximum rates at 46.00%.

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The widest spread between prime and maximum rates was reported by Stanbic IBTC, whose prime rate stood at just 1.00% against a maximum lending rate of 60.00%, the highest recorded maximum in the current disclosure.

Ecobank also maintained a notably elevated ceiling at 48.00%, with a prime rate of 26.75%.

CBN updates commercial and merchant banks' lending rates
Fresh CBN data show prime lending rates range from 1% to over 41% across Nigerian banks. Photo: CBN
Source: Facebook

Among merchant banks, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria posted identical prime and maximum rates of 19.50%, suggesting a narrow risk differentiation in its loan book.

Quest Merchant Bank disclosed an unusually low prime rate of 5.00% against a maximum of 32.50%. Signature Bank did not publish figures for either category.

Latest CBN lending rates

Bank

Prime (%)

Maximum (%)

Access Bank

25.50

32.00

Alpha Morgan Bank

27.00

33.00

Citi Bank

19.00

20.00

Coronation Merchant Bank

25.00

28.00

Ecobank

26.75

48.00

Quest Merchant Bank

5.00

32.50

FCMB

31.00

46.00

Fidelity Bank

30.00

36.00

First Bank of Nigeria

26.00

38.00

FSDH Merchant Bank

22.00

33.00

Globus Bank Ltd

28.50

33.00

Greenwich Merchant Bank

23.60

29.50

Guaranty Trust Bank

21.00

32.00

Keystone Bank Ltd

30.50

36.00

Nova Bank

33.78

39.00

Optimus Bank

28.50

35.00

Parallex Bank

30.00

32.50

Polaris Bank

29.00

41.00

Premium Trust Bank

28.00

36.00

Providus Bank

26.50

35.00

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Ltd

19.50

19.50

Signature Bank

Stanbic IBTC

1.00

60.00

Standard Chartered Bank

27.00

29.00

Sterling Bank

26.00

33.50

SunTrust Bank

22.00

37.00

Tatum Bank

41.65

46.65

United Bank for Africa

28.50

32.00

Union Bank

16.95

38.00

Unity Bank

30.00

38.00

Wema Bank

32.50

34.50

Zenith Bank

23.62

32.0

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List of approved loan apps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has released an updated list of approved loan applications in 2026.

The announcement was made to provide clarity for consumers and ensure that only licensed digital money lenders operate within Nigeria’s financial technology space.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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