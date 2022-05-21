Ademola Adeleke’s bio: profile of PDP's Osun governorship candidate

Ademola Adeleke is a Nigerian established entrepreneur and politician. He is the former senator of Osun West. He served in the position from 2017 to 2019. Recently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed him as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the July 16 governorship position in Osun State.

A photo of the former Nigerian senator. Photo: @aadeleke_01(modified by author)

Ademola Adeleke rose to stardom in the political scene after the sudden death of his brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who passed away on 23 April 2017. Soon after the death of his brother, he decided to carry on his legacy by contesting in the Osun West 2017 by-election, where he emerged as a winner.

Profile summary

Real name Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1960 Age 61 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Enugu, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria State of origin Osun Estate Tribe Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Islamic Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 6’ 3’’ Height in centimetres 191 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Ayoola Adeleke Mother Nnena Esther Adeleke Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Titilola Adeleke Children 3 Education Jacksonville State University Profession Politician, entrepreneur Net worth $100 million

Ademola Adeleke's biography

He was born Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke on 13 May 1960 in Enugu, Nigeria to his parents Ayoola Adeleke and Nnena Esther Adeleke. He originates from Osun State. His Muslim father was a senator and the Balogun of Ede land in Osun State.

The Nigerian entrepreneur was raised alongside two siblings Adedeji Adeleke, the father of the renowned Nigerian singer Davido and the late Isiaka Isiaka Adeleke, a prominent Nigerian politician and a second republic Senator and political leader Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). He died on 23 April 2017.

Educational background

He attended his primary studies at Methodist Primary School, Surulere Lagos State. He later moved to Old Oyo State, where he continued his primary education in Nawarudeen Primary School, Ikire.

After completing his primary education, he enrolled at The Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School. He also attended Ede Muslim Grammar School Ede, where he completed his secondary education.

He enrolled at Jacksonville State University, Alabama, United States, where he pursued Criminal Justice and Political Science. He also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Atlanta Metropolitan State College in 2021.

What is Ademola Adeleke's age?

The Nigerian politician is 61 years old as of 2022, and his birth sign is Taurus.

What is Ademola Adeleke’s nationality?

He is a Nigerian Citizen of black ethnicity.

Career progress

Ademola Adeleke is an established entrepreneur, politician and philanthropist. He worked as an executive director of Guinness Nigeria Plc from 1992 to 1999. He also served as a group executive director at Pacific Holdings Limited, a company owned by his brother from 2001 to 2016.

He has also worked as a service contractor at Quicksilver Courier Company, based in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, from 1985 to 1989.

He was the Vice President at Origin International LLC, a flavours and fragrance manufacturing company in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He worked at the company from 1990 to 1994.

Ademola began his political career in 2001 alongside his late brother Isiaka Adelle. He vied for the Osun West 2017 senatorial seat after his brother's demise, where he emerged the winner under the People's Democratic Party (PDP). He served as the Senator of the Osun West District until June 2019.

Previously, he was once a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he moved to the People's Democratic Party. On 23 July 2018, Ademola emerged as the winner during the primaries of the governorship candidate of PDP in the Osun State.

He ran for the Osun State governorship election on 22 September 2018 under the PDP. The election was nullified by the court in a controversial move and re-election was held on 27 September, where Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola of APC emerged the winner. However, Adeleke did not accept the results, he protested the decision alleging that the exercise was a sham.

On 22 March 2019, a petition tribunal sitting in Abuja announced Adeleke the winner of the election. Later, on 5 July 2019, the Supreme Court pronounced Gboyega Oyetola as the authentic winner of the 2018 Osun State governorship election.

Ademola is also set to contest in the forthcoming 16 July governorship election under the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State. He was announced the winner in the governorship primary election held at the Osogbo City Stadium. His running mate is Adewusi Kola Adegboyega.

What is Ademola Adeleke's net worth?

He has an estimated net worth of $100 million. His income is generated from his career as a politician and entrepreneur. However, this information is not verified.

Who is Ademola Adeleke's wife?

The prominent politician is married to Titilola Adeleke, a Nigerian businessperson. Together, they share three children, two sons, B-Red and Shina Rambo and a daughter named Adenike Adeleke. Ademola Adeleke's son B-Red, real name Adebayo Adeleke is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

Ademola Adeleke’s fast facts

Who is Senator Ademola Adeleke? He is a Nigerian politician and entrepreneur. He is a former senator that represented the Osun State between 2017 and 2019. What is Ademola Adeleke’ age? He is 61 years as of 2022. Where Ademola Adeleke comes from? The former Nigerian Senator is from the Adeleke family of Ede in Osun State. Who is Ademola Adeleke’s wife? Her name is Titilola Adeleke, she is a businessperson. Who is Ademola Adeleke's daughter? She is named Adenike Adeleke. What is Ademola Adeleke’s net worth? He allegedly has a net worth of $100 million.

Ademola Adeleke is a Nigerian politician and entrepreneur. His fame in politics skyrocketed after the demise of his brother, Isiaka Adele, who was the senator of Osun West. Ademola served as Osun West district senator between 2017 and 2019.

